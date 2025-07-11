Breaking News

UK economy shrinks for second month in a row - in blow to Rachel Reeves

The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The economy shrank even after the worst of US President Donald Trump's tariffs were paused.

Services grew by 0.1% while production and construction both fell, by -0.9% and -0.6% respectively.

In June, ONS figures for April revealed the economy shrank by 0.3% that month.

The contraction was pinned on the financial uncertainty prompted by Trump's controversial tariffs.

