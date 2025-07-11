Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
UK economy shrinks for second month in a row - in blow to Rachel Reeves
11 July 2025, 07:09 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 07:16
The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The economy shrank even after the worst of US President Donald Trump's tariffs were paused.
Services grew by 0.1% while production and construction both fell, by -0.9% and -0.6% respectively.
In June, ONS figures for April revealed the economy shrank by 0.3% that month.
The contraction was pinned on the financial uncertainty prompted by Trump's controversial tariffs.
