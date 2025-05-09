UK households urged to check eligibility for new cost of living support worth £300

UK households may be eligible for cost of living support vouchers through their local council. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Up to £300 in food and energy vouchers is available to eligible residents of the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council area.

Residents are being urged to check if they are eligible for the new cost of living support, which is provided as part of the Household Support Fund scheme.

The £300 sum is split into two £150 vouchers, which can be used to help with food or energy costs.

To be eligible for the scheme, residents must be over the age of 16 and living independently from parents or carers. They must also be unable to afford essential bills.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council is also providing eligible families with vouchers worth £15 per child during school half terms holidays.

Bournemouth Town Hall, the administrative centre for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council. Picture: Alamy

Council leader Cllr Millie Earl said: "I’m pleased the HSF has been extended for a seventh round to support people with the cost of living."

“The initiative can provide struggling households with crucial financial support, as well as practical advice and guidance from experts to help residents make their money go further.“

"I urge anyone who thinks they might be eligible to apply, and to make the most of the practical advice and guidance on offer.”

Residents of other local authorities can also check if they are eligible for cost of living support. Each local authority decides the type of help offered and who is eligible for it.

Cambridgeshire County Council is awarding £180 worth of supermarket vouchers over the upcoming half term and summer school holidays to families eligible for free school meals.

City of York Council is providing a £150 discount on residents' council tax bills through the Household Support Fund. Residents who are not identified by the council as eligible for the discount can also apply to a discretionary scheme. They must show that they need financial assistance to cope with the rising cost of living.

