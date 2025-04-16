Breaking News

UK inflation falls to 2.6% as pressure grows on Bank of England to cut interest rates

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

UK inflation slowed down for the second month in a row in March on the back of falling petrol prices, according to official figures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation eased to 2.6% for the month, from 2.8% in February.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "Inflation falling for two months in a row, wages growing faster than prices and positive growth figures are encouraging signs that our Plan for Change is working, but there is more to be done.

"I know many families are still struggling with the cost of living and this is an anxious time because of a changing world.

"That is why the Government has boosted pay for three million people by increasing the minimum wage, frozen fuel duty and begun rolling out free breakfast clubs in primary schools."

This story is being updated