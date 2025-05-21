UK inflation rate soars to 3.5% in year to 'Awful April' - driven by sharp rises in household bills

21 May 2025, 07:05 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 07:28

The Bank of England, London, UK
The Bank of England, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The UK inflation rate jumps to 3.5% in April - driven by higher household bills.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

UK inflation surged to its highest level for more than a year last month after households were hit by a raft of “awful April” bill increases, official figures have revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation hit 3.5% in April, up from 2.6% in March and the highest since January 2024.

Economists had been expecting a rise to 3.3% last month.

It comes after Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 6.4% in April, having fallen a year earlier, alongside a raft of bill rises for under-pressure households, including steep increases to water charges, council tax, mobile and broadband tariffs.

ONS acting director-general Grant Fitzner said: “Significant increases in household bills caused inflation to climb steeply.

“Gas and electricity bills rose this month compared with sharp falls at the same time last year due to changes to the Ofgem energy price cap.

“Water and sewerage bills also rose strongly this year, as did vehicle excise duty, which all pushed the headline rate up to its highest level since the beginning of last year.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Third person charged over arson attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Thames Water contractors out on a job in London. Bosses at the firm have had their bonuses halted

Thames Water halts plan to pay bosses bonuses from £3bn emergency loan

Leanne Lucas fought off Southport killer Axel Rudakubana and sustained five stab wounds to her spine, head, ribs, lung and shoulder blade.

Heroic yoga teacher stabbed in Southport attacks calls for ban on pointed kitchen knives

M&S chief Stuart Machin is reportedly facing a £1m pay cut after cyberattack

The £300m cyber attack: M&S warns of huge hit to profits after hack halted orders on website and caused empty shelves

Lewis Jack

'You'll never be forgotten': Scottish tourist, 22, found dead in Australia after vanishing near popular tourist beach

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a damaged school bus at the explosion site in southwest Pakistan's Khuzdar on Jan. 26, 2025.

Suicide car bomb rams into school bus in Pakistan, killing four children and injuring 38 in ‘terrorist attack'

Exclusive
Dame Vera Baird

Women who commit 'minor crimes' should have criminal records wiped, former victims' commissioner tells LBC

A vaccine for gonorrhoea will be rolled out in England as part of a world-first programme, officials have announced.

'Landmark moment': First-ever gonorrhoea vaccination campaign begins in England amid drug-resistance fears

University of Bristol physics student Natasha Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018.

Bereaved families of university students ‘excluded’ from suicide review process

colored x-rays of cerebral cortex cerebellum human brain MRI

‘Game changer’ brain tumour test set to improve care for patients

People queueing at ePassprt gates, Manchester airport

Britons will be denied use of e-gates across EU until October at earliest despite Brexit reset deal

Hannah has given fans a glimpse into her new life

Hannah Spearritt gives fans glimpse into life after S Club 7 as she becomes 'survivalist and prepper' in American jungle

A 'professional group of travelling burglars' broke into Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's home and stole his car, jewellery worth £68,000 and up to £10,000 in cash, a court has heard.

Alexander Isak shares emotional statement as family of 'professional burglars' who targeted his home are jailed

At least three dead and two missing after 'violent' thunderstorms trigger heavy flooding in French Riviera

At least three dead and two missing after 'violent' thunderstorms trigger heavy flooding in French Riviera

George Wendt

Tributes pour in after Cheers icon George Wendt, best known for his role as Norm Peterson, dies aged 76

A British Bulldog Sat on a Union Jack Rug

British bulldog considered a 'status symbol' as pet becomes Britain's most expensive dog breed

Latest News

See more Latest News

A spokesperson for the British actor said on Tuesday that the screen legend died from heart failure

Coronation Street and Doctor Who star Michael McStay dies aged 92

The Home Office UK Visas & Immigration Office at Lunar House in Croydon, London, UK.

Iraqi asylum seeker avoids deportation after asking for 'time to make up a reason' to stay

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is on trial for sex trafficking.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'threatened to release two sex tapes' of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, trial hears
The foxes could be handed a points deduction if found guilty.

Leicester City face points deduction after fresh financial misconduct charges

Police were called to Ickenham Road, Ruislip, on May 3 to find the kittens cut open with ropes attached to them

Teens admit to torturing and killing kittens found hanged and mutilated in London

The superyacht's main boom and anchor have now been recovered from the seabed after the ship sank.

First pieces of tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht emerge from seabed after sinking tragedy
Kyra Hill, 11, drowned during a birthday party at a waterpark.

Father pays tribute to girl, 11, as inquest hears she was 'killed unlawfully' in waterpark party
Picture of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha

When does the transfer window open?

Loose Women will continue to air for one hour from 12.30pm, but again on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year

ITV axes Lorraine and Loose Women for half the year in major daytime schedule shake-up

The class action against Mastercard dates back to 2016

Millions of Brits set to receive £70 each as Mastercard ordered to pay compensation after legal battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show
Britain's King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News