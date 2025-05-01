Vets could face temporary price cap as regulator probes concerns pet owners being ripped off

By Flaminia Luck

British vets could face a temporary price cap on the medicines they offer as the regulator investigates concerns that pet owners are being ripped off.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) could also make vets display their prices for prescription and dispensing fees, medicines, surgeries, treatments and out-of-hours help clearly online and in practices, according to a working paper released on Thursday.

The competition watchdog is looking into the veterinary industry after 56,000 people raised concerns about the sector, including that they are overpaying for medicines and prescriptions and are not being given basic information such as price lists and prescription costs.

In its working paper, the CMA said it was considering a cap on the mark-ups that vet practices can make when selling cremations, which were sold to pet owners "at a vulnerable moment".

It said it was considering the possible benefits and risks of implementing a short-term, temporary 'stabilising' freeze or cap on medicine prices.

The paper reads: "While our strong preference is to support consumers to get the best prices and drive competition within the existing market structure, we are considering the possible benefits and risks of implementing a short-term, temporary 'stabilising' freeze or cap on medicine prices while the competition benefits of the broader package of measures come into effect."

The regulator has previously said it was concerned over the impact of recent consolidation in the sector as large groups have bought out swathes of independent practices, and has raised the prospect of vets having to provide information as to whether they are part of a larger corporate or business entity.

Read more: Harrods becomes latest retailer to be hit by cyber attack

Read more: 'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury

It said it was also looking at the link between treatments offered by vets and bonuses, including the use of "targets or financial incentives, which limit vets' clinical freedom to provide a choice of treatments suited to the pet owner and animal's requirements".

The paper said: "If a package containing some or all of these remedies were put into place, we expect that it would empower consumers with greater understanding of the treatment and other options open to them and the different vet practices that could provide these services.

"This would allow pet owners more easily to choose the right option for their preferences, budget and pet's circumstances."

British Veterinary Association (BVA) president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: "Many of the CMA's potential remedies are absolutely hitting the right note, particularly around the need for greater transparency and better communication and it's good to see the CMA acknowledging the steps the profession has taken to address these with BVA support.

"There are, however, some concerns around the potential remedies outlined in the consultation papers, particularly around medicines, out of hours care, cremations and standardised price lists.

"We will look closely at the detail of these in the coming weeks and formally respond to the CMA. It's vital that any measures the CMA presses forward with do not risk undermining the ability of veterinary professionals to do their job or compromise the sustainability of the sector, which could have negative consequences for the welfare of the animals in our care."

'Unclear pricing and unnecessary treatment'

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: "Millions of households across the UK consider their pet an important part of the family, however Which? research has shown that pet owners feel exposed to bad practices like unclear pricing and unnecessary treatment if their pet falls ill.

"Shopping around and getting reliable information about paying for vet services is much more difficult than it should be, so it's right that the CMA is proposing changes that would introduce much greater transparency and make it easier for pet owners to find affordable treatment and medication.

"It's also clear that the regulation of this market is outdated, to the detriment of both pet owners and vet practices. The Government needs to act quickly to modernise this once the CMA confirms its recommendations."