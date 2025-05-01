Vets could face temporary price cap as regulator probes concerns pet owners being ripped off

1 May 2025, 20:07 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 20:19

Animals Are Treated At The Battersea Veterinary Hospital
Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

British vets could face a temporary price cap on the medicines they offer as the regulator investigates concerns that pet owners are being ripped off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) could also make vets display their prices for prescription and dispensing fees, medicines, surgeries, treatments and out-of-hours help clearly online and in practices, according to a working paper released on Thursday.

The competition watchdog is looking into the veterinary industry after 56,000 people raised concerns about the sector, including that they are overpaying for medicines and prescriptions and are not being given basic information such as price lists and prescription costs.

In its working paper, the CMA said it was considering a cap on the mark-ups that vet practices can make when selling cremations, which were sold to pet owners "at a vulnerable moment".

It said it was considering the possible benefits and risks of implementing a short-term, temporary 'stabilising' freeze or cap on medicine prices.

Dog in the animal hospital. Veterinarian during surgery of the golden retriever.
Picture: Alamy

The paper reads: "While our strong preference is to support consumers to get the best prices and drive competition within the existing market structure, we are considering the possible benefits and risks of implementing a short-term, temporary 'stabilising' freeze or cap on medicine prices while the competition benefits of the broader package of measures come into effect."

The regulator has previously said it was concerned over the impact of recent consolidation in the sector as large groups have bought out swathes of independent practices, and has raised the prospect of vets having to provide information as to whether they are part of a larger corporate or business entity.

Read more: Harrods becomes latest retailer to be hit by cyber attack

Read more: 'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury

It said it was also looking at the link between treatments offered by vets and bonuses, including the use of "targets or financial incentives, which limit vets' clinical freedom to provide a choice of treatments suited to the pet owner and animal's requirements".

The paper said: "If a package containing some or all of these remedies were put into place, we expect that it would empower consumers with greater understanding of the treatment and other options open to them and the different vet practices that could provide these services.

"This would allow pet owners more easily to choose the right option for their preferences, budget and pet's circumstances."

O
Picture: Getty

British Veterinary Association (BVA) president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: "Many of the CMA's potential remedies are absolutely hitting the right note, particularly around the need for greater transparency and better communication and it's good to see the CMA acknowledging the steps the profession has taken to address these with BVA support.

"There are, however, some concerns around the potential remedies outlined in the consultation papers, particularly around medicines, out of hours care, cremations and standardised price lists.

"We will look closely at the detail of these in the coming weeks and formally respond to the CMA. It's vital that any measures the CMA presses forward with do not risk undermining the ability of veterinary professionals to do their job or compromise the sustainability of the sector, which could have negative consequences for the welfare of the animals in our care."

'Unclear pricing and unnecessary treatment'

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: "Millions of households across the UK consider their pet an important part of the family, however Which? research has shown that pet owners feel exposed to bad practices like unclear pricing and unnecessary treatment if their pet falls ill.

"Shopping around and getting reliable information about paying for vet services is much more difficult than it should be, so it's right that the CMA is proposing changes that would introduce much greater transparency and make it easier for pet owners to find affordable treatment and medication.

"It's also clear that the regulation of this market is outdated, to the detriment of both pet owners and vet practices. The Government needs to act quickly to modernise this once the CMA confirms its recommendations."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trevor Gocan, 57, violently attacked pensioner Jim O’Neill in broad daylight on October 6 last year at the back of their Covent Garden estate

Ex-postman beat pensioner to death in gate row while holding Pret sandwich, court hears

The crash, which took place nearly a decade ago, resulted in the deaths of 65 people on board, including Richard Osman.

EgyptAir crash which killed British man caused by oxygen fire, coroner says - contradicting airline finding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talks with US President Donald Trump (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

US pulls out of formal Ukraine-Russia peace talks - as Washington demands 'concrete ideas' to end war

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

The Welsh Football team’s Joe Allen arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening at their homecoming event, which was organised to say thank you to the fans after making through to the semi finals of Euro 2016.

Wales and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen announces retirement

Junior doctors

Resident doctors in England to ballot for strike action over pay

Outside NatWest bank with 2 ATM machines facing the pavement, Clifton Down, Bristol, UK

NatWest profit leaps by a third as customers ‘resilient’ against uncertainty despite cost of living concerns

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Court artist sketch b of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Man accused of killing boy, 14, and injuring four in 'rampage with Japanese swords' denies murder

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears

Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates his title-winning goal

Liverpool's Premier League-winning goal caused tremor on Richter scale, scientists reveal

Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road

The three children were rescued from the "house of horrors"

Inside 'house of horrors' where parents kept children in self-imposed 'Covid lockdown' since 2021

Jill Sobule at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards.

Singer-songwriter famous for 90s hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’ dies in house fire aged 66

Victoria Beckham says husband David "completes her" as she wishes himhappy birthday in special video

Victoria Beckham celebrates 'endlessly loving' husband David as she wishes him happy 50th birthday

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cleo Lambert, from Tring in Hertfordshire, had been unknowingly living with a cancerous tumour growing behind her liver for years

TikTok Saved My Life: Student discovers life-threatening tumour after self-diagnosing rare condition
Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'
Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time
The Gold Movie Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals

Biscuit firm boss sacked after slapping Emmerdale actress on the backside at awards do

Noel Johansen, whose wife Jenifer Darbellay died after a person drove into a crowd and killed multiple people during a Filipino heritage festival

Brit actor shares ‘incredible sadness’ after wife killed when car ploughed into crowd at Vancouver street festival
Sketch of Erin Patterson at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria, Tuesday,

Details of alleged Beef Wellington killer's 'mental illness' emerge - as court shown texts from row with ex
Weight loss jabs could be made available on the NHS

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro could be made available over the counter

The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds

Woman, 69, arrested over murder of British mum-of-four found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’
Apple iPhone 16

iPhones sold in US to no longer come from China in wake of Trump's tariffs

Johanna Sjoberg (not pictured), who claims she was abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein, has broken her silence after the suicide of Virginia Giuffre.

‘It could have been any of us’ - Second Prince Andrew accuser breaks silence after Virginia Giuffre suicide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

Princess Charlotte turns 10 today

Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry to learn outcome of legal battle over his security arrangements while in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News