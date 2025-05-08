Why have interest rates been cut and what does it mean for you?

8 May 2025, 17:48

The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 4.25%, its lowest level in two years. What does the change mean for you
The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 4.25%, its lowest level in two years. What does the change mean for you. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 4.25%, its lowest level in two years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It marks the second time this year that rates have been reduced, thanks to the overall inflation rate falling in recent months.

Here we look at what the decision means and what the Bank expects to happen to the economy.

- What happened to interest rates on Thursday?

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the base interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4.5per cent.

It is the fourth time interest rates have been cut over the past year, since they first started coming down from a peak of 5.25 per cent.

It was a split vote among the MPC - made up of nine people responsible for setting rates - with five members voting for the quarter-point reduction.

Two wanted a bigger half-point cut, while another two preferred to keep rates unchanged.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Bank of England lowers UK interest rates to 4.25% marking second cut this year

- What does it actually mean?

The base rate helps dictate how expensive it is to take out a mortgage or a loan.

Many lenders have been chopping rates in recent weeks, including several offering deals at sub-4 per cent levels, in expectation of the Bank of England lowering its base rate.

Experts said this could be good news for people with a fixed-rate mortgage who are coming to the end of their term, because rates have been falling relative to where they were last year.

The base rate also dictates the interest rates offered by banks on savings accounts, meaning these are likely to fall.

- What about inflation?

Raising interest rates is the central bank's main way of reducing inflation - the measure of how fast prices increase over time.

The UK's main measure of inflation, CPI (Consumer Price Index), slowed to 2.6% in March, from 2.8% in February, according to the latest official data.

The Bank's Governor, Andrew Bailey, said on Thursday: "Inflationary pressures have continued to ease so we've been able to cut rates again today."

It means the cost of living is still going up, but at a much slower rate than in recent years, and close to the 2% level that the Bank of England always aims for.

However, inflation is expected to temporarily increase in the coming months thanks to price hikes from April - including electricity and water bills and council tax for many households.

New forecasts from the Bank show CPI peaking at 3.5% in the third quarter of this year, on the back of rising energy prices, before falling back down.

- Will rates continue to fall now?

The MPC is due to meet five more times this year, when it can decide whether further cuts to interest rates are needed.

Mr Bailey said the committee needed to "stick to a gradual and careful approach to further rate cuts", adding: "Ensuring low and stable inflation is our top priority."

Economists have said they think this signals the Bank will continue with its path of cutting rates once per quarter - meaning they could push through two more reductions this year.

Sandra Horsfield, an economist for Investec, said: "For now we remain comfortable with our long-held view that the Bank rate will be lowered twice more this year, to end 2025 at 3.75%, and then be reduced to 3% over the course of 2026."

- What impact could Donald Trump and US tariffs have?

Thursday's decision on interest rates was the first since US President Donald Trump's "liberation day" tariff announcements last month.

It is clear from the MPC's report that policy in the US and the impact on global trade was an important part of the economic outlook and the group's discussions on interest rates.

The committee warned that an escalating global trade war will drag on economic growth over the next three years.

However, it also stressed that it was too early to predict exactly how things would play out, especially as new trade agreements are struck.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Swinney will vote against assisted dying legislation in Holyrood next week.

'It's not the right thing to do' - John Swinney to vote against assisted dying in Scotland

Breaking
White smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave to elect a successor to late Pope Francis, at the Vatican

New Pope chosen in historic vote as white smoke appears above Sistine Chapel

Siobhain McDonagh, left, and Margaret McDonagh on holiday in Málaga

Labour MP remains 'determined' to find cure for 'savage' brain cancer that killed her sister

Marks and Spencer has still paused all online transactions following cyber attack

When will M&S be back online? Everything we know about the cyber attack

Hot and sunny Park in London

When is the first day of summer 2025? All the summer solstice details for this year

Manchester City beat Fluminense to win the most recent World Club Cup in 2023

When is the 2025 Fifa World Club Cup and how to watch

Nicola Packer who has been cleared of having an illeagal abortion

Woman who took pills during lockdown not guilty of illegal abortion

UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington

What is Britain getting and what is it giving away in the UK-US trade deal?

the 24-storey tower block burned down on June 2017.

Police plan to build full-scale replica of parts of Grenfell as investigation expanded

Exclusive
Ayla

Victim tells of horror as 'dangerous' runner feared to be 'body slamming people' into London canal

File photo dated 09-03-2025 of England's Maro Itoje. The British and Irish Lions have announced Maro Itoje as captain for the summer tour of Australia. Issue date: Friday May 9, 2025.

British and Irish Lions announce Maro Itoje as captain ahead of summer tour of Australia

David Attenborough is celebrating his 99th birthday in 2025

Sir David Attenborough career, education, wife, children and more revealed as he celebrates his 99th birthday

Erin Patterson (right) departs from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Mushroom poison murder suspect's kids 'ate leftovers’ of fatal dish, court hears

Danny Andrews, right, met Sadie Bass on a reality TV dating show.

Viral 'fish and rice cake' guy finds love on reality show as bizarre diet earns him 'gym lad' physique

Economic Freedom Fighters - leader Julius Malema also called their Commander in Chief

Far-left South African leader slams Home Office after being denied visa to speak at Cambridge University

Spain and Portugal had to contend with widespread blackouts last month, plunging millions into darkness

Spain hit by more power outages as blackouts sweep Canary Islands

Latest News

See more Latest News

Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood, gathering in Westminster, London in 2023.

Infected blood victims 'will die before they get compensation', minister admits

VE Day celebrations will end with a huge concert in London

How to watch VE Day 80 concert plus start time, performers and celebrity guests

Former Britain's Got Talent contestant Andrew Johnston has been cleared of raping two women

Britain's Got Talent finalist sobs as he's cleared of raping two women

Liam performs back in 2019

Who will inherit Liam Payne's £24m fortune?

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation".

Pictured: man killed in cruise ship 'stag do fight' on voyage 'like the Wild West' with Traitors star onboard
Elizabeth Odunsi was murdered just days before graduating as a nurse

Sister of British nursing student stabbed to death just days before graduating attends ceremony on her behalf
Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26

Where are the new Wetherspoons opening in the UK? Pub chain confirms 15 new locations

The multi-purpose floating work barge Hebo Lift 2 monitors the stretch of sea off Porticello, near Palermo, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, May 4, 2025, where the British superyacht Bayesian sunk on August 19, 2024

Sunken superyacht Bayesian to be raised from seabed within two weeks

India launched airstrikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 7,

Pakistan claims to have killed 40-50 Indian soldiers near Kashmir border in retaliation to strikes
Black smoke is seen from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel as Catholic cardinals gather for a second day to elect a new pope

Black smoke rises for second time as Cardinals fail to choose Pope

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

Royals lead nation's tributes to wartime heroes at VE Day service in Westminster Abbey

Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot

The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Royals to join veterans at VE Day service at Westminster Abbey to mark 80 years since end of World War Two in Europe

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News