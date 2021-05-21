Cost of single-use plastic bags doubles to 10p in England today

The price of a single-use plastic bag increased to 10p on Friday. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The cost of single-use plastic bags has doubled from 5p to 10p in England today and now applies to all businesses.

All stores, whether they are supermarkets or corner shops, will be required to apply the charge from Friday.

Previously, only companies with 250 employees or more had to apply the 5p per plastic bag rule, with smaller shops being allowed to ask customers at their own discretion.

The charge for plastic bags was introduced in England in 2015.

Since its inception, the number of single-use bags distributed by large supermarkets has dropped by more than 95 per cent.

In England, the average shopper now buys just four single-use bags a year - an incredible drop on the 140 per year in 2014.

Roughly three-quarters of the population (73 per cent) support the price hike, according to a survey in December for waste and resources body Wrap.

However, it also found that a quarter (26 per cent) of consumers still purchased single-use bags at the till when food shopping.

Extending the levy to all retailers is expected to see the use of the bags decrease by 70 to 80 per cent in small and medium-sized businesses, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said: "Everyone wants to play their part in reducing the scourge of plastic waste that blights our environment and oceans. The 5p bag charge has been hugely successful, but we can go further.

"From today we will increase the charge to 10p and extend it to all businesses. This will support the ambitious action we have already taken in our fight against plastic as we build back greener.

"We have banned the supply of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds, banned microbeads in personal care products, and we are consulting on a new deposit return scheme for drinks containers."

Helen Bird, strategic engagement manager at Wrap, said: "The introduction of a charge has had a significant influence in reducing the number of bags purchased at stores. I'm confident that the increase to 10p and the extension across all shops will continue this decline.

"However, there are reports of increased purchasing of so-called 'bags for life', likely being used just once.

"To truly benefit the planet, bags, regardless of what they are made from, need to be reused many times over. Once they are worn out they can be recycled, or in the case of 'bags for life', replaced for free by supermarkets."