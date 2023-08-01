Fury as Costa Coffee uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars as customers threaten to boycott chain

1 August 2023, 12:46

Costa has seen a backlash online
Costa has seen a backlash online. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Costa Coffee is facing backlash after using a cartoon image of a 'trans man' with mastectomy scars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gender-critical campaigners hit out at the coffee chain for wrongly promoting transgender surgery.

It came after a picture of Costa's van was posted on Twitter, with the chain being accused of "glorifying irreversible surgery performed on healthy women".

Mastectomies can be carried out on trans men to remove breast tissue but there have been concerns raised that such images could encourage women to permanently change their bodies.

Costa said the image was a part of a wider mural created to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Read more: Captain Tom's family hit back after being ordered to pull down unauthorised spa complex 'built using his name'

Read more: 'Absolutely shocking': Drivers unable to pay Dartford Crossing charge after overhaul of payment system

The image sparked fury online, with some even calling for Costa to be boycotted altogether.

One person said: "Bye bye Costa coffee. No more money from me. Oh well."

Another person added: "Costa Coffee wanting to be remembered the wrong way. Ooof, such a poor judgment move..."

A third person said: "A new corporate low."

Maya Forstater, who is on the board of human-rights organisation Sex Matters, said the image was "shocking and irresponsible".

"Young women are being sold a lie that if they have their breasts removed and take hormones they can become men, or at least avoid being women," she told the Telegraph.

A Costa Coffee spokesman said: "At Costa Coffee we celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners.

"We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free and unashamedly proud to be themselves.

"The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson was reportedly in talks to appear on I'm A Celeb

Boris Johnson ‘not looking likely’ to appear on I’m A Celeb after talks with TV bosses

NASA Voyager

Nasa hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact

Amy-Rose Wilson was killed in the crash

Mother dies after being 'driven off the road by Albanian drugs gang' as partner rushed to hospital after horror smash

The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

Tens of thousands of people turn up at zoo in China to see 'man bear'

David Hunter visited his wife's grave for the first time on Tuesday

Emotional David Hunter visits wife's grave in Cyprus for the first time after release from prison for her mercy-killing

APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Greece planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires

Alicia was spotted during an FBI raid.

Girl who vanished for four years ‘hung head’ like ‘she was crying’ as FBI raided apartment shared with unidentified man

Nigeriens protest

Niger crisis deepens as France plans to evacuate following coup

Thomas Straker posted the picture to his millions of followers on Instagram

'You can take our flavours but won't hire our people': London chef slammed for only hiring white men

Firefighters and a police officer stand next to a damaged building

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

At least three people died in the crash

'Full of the spirit of life': Tributes pour in for British mum-of-ten killed in horror car crash on French motorway

China Daily Life Weather

At least 20 dead as heavy rainfall engulfs Beijing

Gas storage tanks at National Grid's Grain LNG storage facility

How should the UK respond to Russia’s ‘weaponisation’ of energy this winter?

Carlos De Oliveira

Mar-a-Lago worker appears in court in Trump classified documents case

Funeral in Pakistan

Funerals held after 54 die in bombing at election rally for pro-Taliban cleric

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dani Alves

Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

Elon Musk

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets

Paul Reubens

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies of cancer aged 70

California Wildfire

Crews battle ‘fire whirls’ as part of California blaze in Mojave Desert

Pakistan bomb site

IS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at rally that killed 54 in Pakistan

Lori Vallow Daybell

Mother sentenced over deaths of two children and her romantic rival

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11: Angus Cloud attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming at NeueHouse Hollywood

Angus Cloud, breakout star of Euphoria, dies aged 25

Joe Biden talks to Space Command

Biden ‘keeping Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama’

X logo

‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

Toyota logo with man walking in front of it

Toyota’s profits rise 78% on strong sales as the parts crunch eases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit