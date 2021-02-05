Breaking News

Council and Mayoral elections will go ahead in Covid secure way

Covid-secure measures will include social distancing and hygiene measures in polling stations. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Covid-secure council, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections will go ahead as planned on 6 May in England and Wales, it has been confirmed.

Covid-secure measures will include social distancing and hygiene measures in polling stations - and voters will be asked to bring their own pen or pencil.

People who are self-isolating will be able to request an emergency proxy vote at short notice.

The Cabinet Office said all nine priority cohorts - covering those aged 50 and over - are expected to have received coronavirus vaccines by May, meaning the Government can commit "with confidence" to the polls going ahead.

A bumper set of elections are due to be held across Great Britain on "Super Thursday" - May 6 - including a number of contests postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In London, there will be elections for the mayor and assembly, which were originally due to take place last year.

And across the rest of England, voters will be choosing a mixture of councillors, local mayors, regional mayors and police commissioners.

Voters in Scotland and Wales will be choosing new parliaments - though a decision on whether these will go ahead will be made by their respective governments.

The scale of "Super Thursday" means that every voter in Great Britain will be able to take part in at least one type of poll, making it the biggest event of its kind outside a general election.

It will also be the first big electoral test for Sir Keir Starmer since he became Labour leader in April 2020, and for Prime Minister Boris Johnson since his general election victory in December 2019.

Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith said: "We are publishing a detailed plan to deliver May's elections in a safe and secure way.

"This is backed up by additional funding for councils, and practical changes to electoral laws to help both voters and candidates.

"Democracy should not be cancelled because of Covid. More than ever, local people need their say as we build back better, on issues ranging from local roads, to safer streets, to the level of council tax.

"As the Government rolls out the vaccine to the most vulnerable, we will be able to leave lockdown and open our country up safely again. We will work with political parties to ensure that these important elections are free and fair."