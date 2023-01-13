Cash-hungry councils hand out 20,000 parking fines every day

The figures represent a 12-percent increase from 2021. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Councils across the UK issued nearly 20,000 parking fines every day last year, research by Churchill Motor insurance has found.

The figures represent a 12-percent increase from 2021, and suggest drivers paid more than £777,000 in parking fines every day - up £35,113 from the previous year.

The figures are based on data provided by 230 UK councils that responded to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

The local authority issuing the most fines every day was Islington Council in North London, with a daily average of 1,012.

Behind Islington Council were Lambeth and Waltham Forest, also in London.

Outside of the capital, Birmingham City Council (373), Southampton City Council (313) and Cardiff Council (279) issued the most parking fines.

Fines can cost up to £130 in London or £70 in the rest of the UK.

Councils across the UK are estimated to have made around £770,000 every day last year. Picture: Getty

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

“We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

“If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal.”

Read More: London woman, 28, mauled to death after dog 'chased horses and riders' in Surrey lane

Read More: Met police take over search for wealthy missing mother ‘with Royal ties’ after she was spotted in east London

Meanwhile, the number of parking tickets issued by private companies in Britain reached an average of nearly 30,000 per day between April and June last year, PA research found.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions."

He continued: “Parking rules are there for a reason and should be respected but at a time when household budgets are under such pressure these numbers beg the obvious question of whether millions of drivers are really risking a big bill for poor parking, or whether over-enthusiastic parking enforcement is putting other objectives, like revitalising our post-pandemic high streets, at risk.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, who represent English and Welsh councils, said: “Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services.

"Any surplus is spent on essential transport projects, including fixing the £11 billion road repairs backlog, reducing congestion, tackling poor air quality and supporting local bus services.”

Top 10 London boroughs for daily parking fines



1. Islington - 1012

2. Lambeth - 999

3. Waltham Forest - 874

4. Westminster - 843

5. Newham - 720

6. Kingston upon Thames - 606

7. Kensington and Chelsea - 545

8. Hammersmith and Fulham - 540

9. Barnet - 507

10. Tower Hamlets - 504

Top 10 areas outside the capital for daily parking fines



1. Birmingham City Council - 373

2. Southhampton City Council - 313

3. Cardiff Council - 279

4. Oxfordshire County Council - 264

5. Christchurch Borough Council - 234

6. Leicester City Council - 209

7. Bradford Metropolitan Council - 204

8. Portsmouth City Council - 186

9. Luton Borough Council - 169

10. Newcastle upon Tyne City Council - 169



