Country star Garth Brooks accused of rape and battery by former employee

US singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Country music star Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery by a woman who says she worked for him as a hairstylist and makeup artist.

Brooks, 62, who has long been one of the biggest names in country music, has denied the allegations.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Roe”, said she first began working for Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood, in 1999.

She began working with the singer himself almost 20 years later in 2017, the allegations claim.

The allegations, which were first filed in a California court on October 3, claim the country singer of raping the woman in a hotel suite during a work trip.

The woman also reports travelling with Brooks on a private jet in 2019.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet but this time, Ms Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the complaint states.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform "Imagine" in Georgia. Picture: Getty

“Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.”

The complaint continues that Brooks groped her and made several remarks about “having a threesome” with his wife.

“Brooks’ rape of Ms. Roe was painful and traumatic,” the lawsuit continued.

“Having no regard for her wellbeing and intent on his own sexual gratification at the expense of Ms. Roe’s physical, mental and emotional trauma, at some point during the nightmare, Brooks even held her small body upside down [and attacked],” it read.

The allegations against Brooks were first reported by CNN.

Singer-songwriter and past Gershwin Prize recipient Garth Brooks. Picture: Getty

Roe’s attorneys told the outlet that Brooks’’ “efforts to silence our client through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation.

“We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions,” attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker said continued.

“We applaud our client’s courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”