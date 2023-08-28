'A huge loss to our community': Couple who died after driving Mercedes into flooded Merseyside road pictured

28 August 2023, 11:59 | Updated: 28 August 2023, 12:03

Philip and Elaine Marco were the victims in the tragedy
Philip and Elaine Marco were the victims in the tragedy. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A man and a woman who died after driving into floodwater on Merseyside have been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Philip and Elaine Marco have been named locally as the victims in the accident, with tributes pouring in.

One friend posted on Facebook: "A terrible tragedy with the passing of our dear friends Philip & Elaine Marco.

"May God heal the broken hearts of their children and grandchildren. A huge loss to our community."

Philip and Elaine Marco
Philip and Elaine Marco. Picture: Facebook

Merseyside flood water captured as two are confirmed dead in Liverpool

Merseyside Police announced that the pair were pronounced dead in hospital after reports of a black Mercedes in the floodwater in the region which has seen heavy rain in recent days.

The alarm was first raised around 9.20pm on Saturday night to the vehicle which was on Queens Drive, Mossley Hill.

Police and fire services recovered the vehicle but were not able to save the couple.

In a statement, Merseyside Police confirmed: "The next of kin of the man and woman have now been informed and formal identification has been made.

"A file has been passed to the coroner who has asked Merseyside Police to further investigate the incident."

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

Read More: Large emergency response at Merseyside dam over fears for teen girl's safety

“We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“Road closures remain in the area as we continue with this investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the road.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm last night and saw the accident, or who stopped to try help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if you live in the area and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from last night please share this with us.”

“Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this tragic incident.”

Footage captured in the area shows gushing floodwater by passing motorists which appeared to be very hazardous.

Lib Dem Cllr Richard Kemp in the region warned his constituents: "Please avoid Queens Drive from Allerton Road to Sefton Park.

"It is blocked off by the Police after a serious incident at the railway bridge last night. More to follow."

He attached a picture which seems to be the Mercedes Benz in question in the middle of the road at the bottom of a steep incline.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shakira

Shakira to receive Video Vanguard honour at MTV Awards

US Marines Osprey aircraft

US marines remain in hospital after fatal aircraft crash in Australia

Migrants in Lesbos

Four children among five dead as migrant boats get into trouble off Greek coast

Ron DeSantis, centre, and his wife Casey bow their heads during a prayer at a vigil for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting

Florida governor Ron DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn racist killings

Delays could last as long as 12 hours

UK airspace hit by network-wide failure of air traffic control systems - as passengers face full day of delays

Swedish raid house

Swede charged with spying for Russian military intelligence

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Suspended Spanish FA chief's mum 'locks herself in church and goes on hunger strike' over 'bloody hunt' against son

People burn photos showing Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Tripoli

Libya’s foreign minister suspended after meeting with Israeli counterpart

Suella Braverman

'We're exploring all options': Braverman refuses to rule out using electronic tags to track fleeing migrants

Ulez will cover all of London from Tuesday, August 29

'It's an expense too many': Labour shadow minister attacks Ulez the day before expansion comes into force

A traveller walks through the international flight arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport

China to drop Covid-19 testing requirement for incoming travellers

Birmingham Children’s Hospital is home to Britain’s largest paediatric intensive care unit

Nurse arrested on suspicion of poisoning baby as probe launched into surge in fatalities at children's hospital

We may be in for a warmer-than-average September

Exact date 10-day heatwave to hit UK after washout Bank Holiday weekend

AP Poll Biden Trump Age

Trump’s lawyers to argue for trial to be delayed until 2026

The Spanish FA has now vowed legal action against Hermoso

Spanish FA interim president calls emergency meeting after boss Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA amid kiss scandal

The Home Secretary will issue police forces with new guidance to investigate all thefts in a new push to increase solution rates for low-level offenses.

Every theft should be investigated, Braverman tells police, as she threatens 'special measures' for failure

Latest News

See more Latest News

The group were escorted out of the Dominion Theatre during Sunday's performance to the delight of other theatregoers

West End show interrupted by police called to eject theatregoers in latest etiquette flashpoint
A man who was jailed after an incredible 144-bar chocolate stealing spree was caught on camera during the sugar heist.

Man jailed for stealing 144 chocolate bars in brazen sweet heist caught on camera

P&O says the crash was due to a "weather-related incident" - with footage showing severe gusts sweeping across the waves.

Passengers injured as UK cruise ship crashes into freight vessel due to high winds in Mallorca
A photograph of gunman Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff TK Waters’ press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Flor

Sheriff provides details of Jacksonville shooting

Merseyside Police announced that the pair were pronounced dead in hospital after reports of a black Mercedes in the floodwater in the region which has seen heavy rain in recent days.

Two dead after car swept into floodwater on Merseyside as police warn motorists against driving through sodden roads
Rachel Reeves has confirmed that Labour will not create any wealth taxes if it wins the next general election.

Labour rules out wealth taxes if it wins next election in major departure from Corbyn-era policy
Actress Catherine Tyldesley hit back in the storm over a demand for free cakes

Catherine Tyldesley cancels 40th birthday party months after outrage over request for 100 free cakes from baker
Provan was described as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character when the former Metropolitan Police officer was jailed for 16 years at Wood Green Crown Court for raping a 16-year-old girl and a female colleague this month.

Sadiq Khan moves to block pension of former Met Police serial rapist Adam Provan after conviction
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville shooting: Sadness, not rage urged after three black people killed

The FBU is preparing a new legal challenge to ministerial plans to resume housing migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge, moored in Dorset

Bibby Stockholm plans face fresh legal challenge over Government's 'callous disregard' for safety

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit