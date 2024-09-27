Couple kicked off EasyJet flight after performing sex act during take-off in front of horrified child

Couple kicked off EasyJet flight after performing sex act under coats during take-off in front of horrified child. Picture: alamy / Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A couple have been kicked off EasyJet flight after performing sex act under coats during take-off.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bradley Smith, 22 and Antonia Sullivan, 20, both from Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, were dragged off the flight by police after their X-rated antics left fellow passengers disgusted.

The pair have now been convicted of public indecency after continuing to engage in sex acts to the horror of fellow holidaymakers - including child.

One teenager seated nearby told his mother "I can see his bits" as they looked on in horror.

The pair were flying home from Tenerife, Spain, on March 3 when they engaged in the X-rated antics aboard the EasyJet flight.

Appearing in court on Friday, the passengers both pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency by committing a sexual act in a public place.

The court heard how Smith, who is currently unemployed, told his care worker girlfriend to "w**k me off" before care worker Sullivan was seen arranging several coats over his lap.

Antonia Sullivan, 20, was kicked of the plane with Bradley Smith, with after the couple performed a sex act under coats during take-off. Picture: Instagram

Smith was sat in seat 16A and Sullivan, 20, in 16B when they began engaging in sexual acts.

However, their lewd antics came to an end when the neighbouring passenger seated in 16A reported the pair to cabin crew.

Prosecutor Maree Doyle told Bristol magistrates’ court: “After a few minutes the witness was aware that the couple had re-arranged some coats over Smith’s lap and there followed vigorous hand movements beneath the coat.

Read more: Three charged over Michael Schumacher blackmail plot amid claims suspects demanded £12.5m to avoid photo leak

Read more: 'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins says he left country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'

“The witness sitting next to them could see what was happening while a mother and teenage daughter sitting behind the couple could also see what was going on.”

But despite the widespread disgust from nearby passengers, Sullivan insisted to flight attendants that she was only rubbing Smith’s leg.

Upon landing the pair were escorted from the aircraft by police.

Airbus A320 airliner of the low-cost airline Easyjet at Alicante airport. Picture: Alamy

Sentencing the couple, Judge Lynne Matthews said: “You had no regard for the feelings of other passengers.

“There was a child sitting behind you who was able to see what was happening.

“Who do you think you are and what right do you think entitled you to behave in that way in full view of people on that flight?”

During sentencing, Smith was ordered to complete 300 hours of community work, with Sullivan receiving 270 hours.

The pair were both ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the three witnesses in the case.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that this flight to Bristol was met by police on arrival, due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”