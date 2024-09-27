Couple kicked off EasyJet flight after performing sex act during take-off in front of horrified child

27 September 2024, 08:15

Couple kicked off EasyJet flight after performing sex act under coats during take-off in front of horrified child
Couple kicked off EasyJet flight after performing sex act under coats during take-off in front of horrified child. Picture: alamy / Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

A couple have been kicked off EasyJet flight after performing sex act under coats during take-off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bradley Smith, 22 and Antonia Sullivan, 20, both from Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, were dragged off the flight by police after their X-rated antics left fellow passengers disgusted.

The pair have now been convicted of public indecency after continuing to engage in sex acts to the horror of fellow holidaymakers - including child.

One teenager seated nearby told his mother "I can see his bits" as they looked on in horror.

The pair were flying home from Tenerife, Spain, on March 3 when they engaged in the X-rated antics aboard the EasyJet flight.

Appearing in court on Friday, the passengers both pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency by committing a sexual act in a public place.

The court heard how Smith, who is currently unemployed, told his care worker girlfriend to "w**k me off" before care worker Sullivan was seen arranging several coats over his lap.

Antonia Sullivan, 20, was kicked of the plane with Bradley Smith, with after the couple performed a sex act under coats during take-off.
Antonia Sullivan, 20, was kicked of the plane with Bradley Smith, with after the couple performed a sex act under coats during take-off. Picture: Instagram

Smith was sat in seat 16A and Sullivan, 20, in 16B when they began engaging in sexual acts.

However, their lewd antics came to an end when the neighbouring passenger seated in 16A reported the pair to cabin crew.

Prosecutor Maree Doyle told Bristol magistrates’ court: “After a few minutes the witness was aware that the couple had re-arranged some coats over Smith’s lap and there followed vigorous hand movements beneath the coat.

“The witness sitting next to them could see what was happening while a mother and teenage daughter sitting behind the couple could also see what was going on.”

But despite the widespread disgust from nearby passengers, Sullivan insisted to flight attendants that she was only rubbing Smith’s leg.

Upon landing the pair were escorted from the aircraft by police.

Airbus A320 airliner of the low-cost airline Easyjet at Alicante airport.
Airbus A320 airliner of the low-cost airline Easyjet at Alicante airport. Picture: Alamy

Sentencing the couple, Judge Lynne Matthews said: “You had no regard for the feelings of other passengers.

“There was a child sitting behind you who was able to see what was happening.

“Who do you think you are and what right do you think entitled you to behave in that way in full view of people on that flight?”

During sentencing, Smith was ordered to complete 300 hours of community work, with Sullivan receiving 270 hours.

The pair were both ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the three witnesses in the case.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that this flight to Bristol was met by police on arrival, due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”

Satellite images from Planet Labs from June appear to show cranes at the Wuchang shipyard

China’s newest nuclear-powered submarine 'sinks in Wuhan shipyard' as navy covers incident up for months

Josh Klinghoffer

Ex-Chili Peppers guitarist denies manslaughter charge over death of pedestrian

K’naan in 2016

Rapper K’naan charged with 2010 sexual assault in Quebec City

Shigeru Ishiba speaks before a run-off election at the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election at the party headquarters in Tokyo

Ex-defence minister Ishiba to lead Japan’s ruling party and become PM next week

Travel chaos as motorway and railway lines blocked by flash flooding.

Travel chaos as motorway and railway lines blocked by flash flooding

LBC's Nick Ferrari and Feargal Sharkey are teaming up to take a look at Britain's waterways

Nick Ferrari and Feargal Sharkey join forces to investigate the state of Britain's polluted waterways

Double tragedy as schoolboy, 12, and grandad found dead in tent during rural family camping trip

Tributes paid to 'exceptionally talented' schoolboy, 12, and grandad found dead in tent during rural family camping trip

Titanic Tourist Sub

Titan implosion hearing paints a picture of reckless greed and explorer passion

Coldplay performs at the Emirates Stadium London, England - 01.06.12

Coldplay reject dynamic pricing for 2025 UK tour in the wake of Oasis ticketing row

Tropical Weather

Helene makes landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'

The PM spoke to the United Nations General Assembly.

'Escalation serves no one': PM calls for ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in UN General Assembly address

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Helene upgraded to Category 4 as it barrels toward Florida

Rapper Killed Trial

Memphis man gets life sentence for killing rapper Young Dolph

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.

Family pays tribute to 'deeply loved' boy with 'a joyful spirit' after Woolwich stabbing - as two more teens arrested

APTOPIX Harris US Ukraine

Harris blasts calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia during Zelensky meet

Artem Chigvintsev

Ex-Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence after domestic violence charges dropped

Lebanon Israel

Netanyahu vows to use ‘full force’ against Hezbollah and dims ceasefire hopes

Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy
Baldwin Set Shooting

Judge considers retrial of armourer in fatal film set shooting by Alec Baldwin

A cyber attack has hit public wifi at some of the biggest railways stations in the UK

Man arrested after Britain's biggest train stations hit by cyber attack as passengers shown terrorism message
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Zelensky visits Washington as election year divide grows over Ukraine war

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan avoid trial after agreeing divorce settlement

A mother of five has die after a Brazilian Bum Lift procedure

Devastating final words 'second mum' told woman, 33, before she died from Brazilian Bum Lift procedure in UK
Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins says he left country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'
Baroness Warsi

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi steps down from 'hypocritical' Conservatives as she claims party has moved 'too far right'

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council

