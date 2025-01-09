Couple who joined far-right riot outside hotel housing asylum seekers jailed

9 January 2025, 21:09

Colin Stonehouse (L) and David Kirkbride (R) were both jailed for 21 months.
Colin Stonehouse (L) and David Kirkbride (R) were both jailed for 21 months. Picture: Staffordshire Police/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

Colin Stonehouse, 36, and David Kirkbride, 28, have been jailed after joining a racist riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Staffordshire.

The couple joined far-right rioters who caused thousands of pounds in damage to the hotel because they were "unhappy their taxes were being spent on housing asylum seekers".

The men have both been jailed for 21 months, and the judge said they must serve at least half of their sentences in custody.

Stonehouse and Kirkbride turned up at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth on August 4 wearing matching football shirts with their initials on, and joined a crowd of hundreds of protesters who caused nearly £100,000 worth of damage to the hotel.

The pair spent around an hour at the riot, where they ‘actively encouraged people to move forward’ towards police officers.

Kirkbride was laughing when fireworks exploded near the hotel, and Stonehouse shouted "we ain't paying for them dickheads in there".

Other rioters were throwing missiles including a petrol bomb, fireworks, bricks, chunks of concrete and lampposts at Staffordshire Police officers who were trying to protect staff and residents inside the hotel.

Read more: Instigator of Southport riots jailed for seven-and-a-half years after starting 'sinister' group chat

Read more: More than 1,000 arrested following UK disorder as Britain's youngest female rioter pleads guilty

People clean up debris outside a Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth whose walls bear graffiti reading "Get Out England" and a racial epithet.
People clean up debris outside a Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth whose walls bear graffiti reading "Get Out England" and a racial epithet. Picture: Getty

Prosecutor Daniel Moore told Stafford Crown Court on Thursday that the couple arrived at the hotel at around 6.30pm and were caught on CCTV and police body-worn camera footage in the crowd.

Stonehouse was seen shouting abuse at the police and raising his arms while Kirkbride held him back.

Kirkbride was seen laughing when a firework exploded, chanting and asking police about his taxes being spent on those in the hotel.

When they were arrested, Kirkbride said he did not think he had done anything wrong.

He then accepted that his actions could be perceived as racist and denied that the Southport stabbing had impacted his decision to attend the scene.

Stonehouse told police he wanted to "get his point across" that he was "unhappy" about his taxes being spent on asylum seekers but left when a hotel window was smashed and a firework was lit.

The pair both pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier court hearing.

Mark Moore, defending Kirkbride and Stonehouse, said the pair had shown "incredible naivety" when they got involved in the riot.He told the court: "They have both had four long months in custody awaiting their fate. They are regarded as model prisoners.

"They made a stupid decision to go to the protest and they became swept up in that. They have paid a price and they will continue to pay the price.

"There is no doubt they will not be back before any courthouse again."

Judge John Edwards said the pair, who live together in Wilnecote, Tamworth, had attended out of "misplaced curiosity" after hearing about the protest at the pub but should have gone home instead of "vociferously venting your opinions and encouraging violence".

Damage at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, Staffordshire, after a mob attacked it in August
Damage at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, Staffordshire, after a mob attacked it in August. Picture: Alamy

He said the incident outside the hotel was an excuse for "wanton lawlessness" and said those involved are "criminals who do not represent the decent people of Tamworth".

The judge said: "How it comes to be that seemingly sensible, mature, hard-working people find themselves in the dock at the crown court in the aftermath of this disgraceful incident is beyond me.

"Both of you doubtless rue the day you decided to visit the Holiday Inn out of misplaced curiosity.

Jailing the pair, he added: “You were both part and parcel of this disorder.

"Whilst your individual roles weren't the most serious that I have encountered, it would be wrong and misleading to look at your acts in a vacuum because violence feeds on itself.

"This was planned and coordinated conduct and you were both part of it.

"There must be a clear message that any involvement in violence of this nature cannot be tolerated."

Judge Edwards told the pair they must serve at least half of their 21-month sentence in custody and also imposed a criminal behaviour order banning them from going to the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth or any other establishment that they believe is housing asylum seekers.

