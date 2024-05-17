Exclusive

Court delays preventing rape victims from coming forward, says senior police commander

17 May 2024, 06:14

Court delays are preventing rape victims from coming forward, a senior police commander has said.
Court delays are preventing rape victims from coming forward, a senior police commander has said. Picture: Twitter/LBC
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

One of the country's most senior and experienced police commanders has told LBC chronic court delays in England and Wales are preventing rape victims from reporting the crime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Commander Umer Khan OBE, of the City of London Police, told LBC the reluctance of victims to come forward because of huge court backlogs is a "real sad indictment on our criminal justice system".

It comes after the government triggered an emergency measure on Wednesday and ordered courts to delay starting some cases, to manage overcrowding in England's jails.

In response, justice minister Laura Farris said she would like to see rape cases prioritised in the Crown Courts, but "listing is a matter for the judiciary".

Some survivors have reported waiting up to eight years for their case to reach trial, with the latest figures from the Ministry of Justice showing 2,785 adult rape cases were outstanding at Crown Court at the end of 2023.

That figure has almost doubled since the end of 2021, when 1,377 adult rape cases were awaiting completion at Crown Court.

Operation Early Dawn will see some defendants in police custody remain there rather than being transferred to magistrates’ court for bail hearings.

Read more: 'A plaster on a gaping wound’: Prison union boss slams ministers as court dates delayed with 'jails to be full by June'

Read more: Court delays imposed after emergency measure triggered to cope with overcrowding in England's prison

The Law Society insisted the most serious cases would be prioritised, with some lower level offenders released on bail.

Commander Khan said: "There continues to be barriers which limit the opportunity for victims to obtain the justice they require, and unfortunately a lot of these will be upstream in the criminal justice processes - delays around courts, the cases and the listings.

"I know partners across London are working very hard to address these issues, but this is one area where focus is required. It's how quickly we can get cases in to courts for them to listen to the cases, hear the evidence and deliver the justice.

"In my experience, these delays often cause victims to not wish to go through with the criminal justice outcomes, and continue to hamper their confidence in the system."

He was speaking during a visit by Victims and Safeguarding Minister Laura Farris, who said "as much as I would actually like to see [rape] cases prioritised", she'd have to leave it to the Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and the Lady Chief Justice.

But Ms Farris said the Senior Presiding Judge for England and Wales has committed to listing 181 rape cases that have been outstanding for more than two years by July.

Victims Minister on court delays

"The reason we have Crown Court delays is because we made the difficult but necessary decision to continue with full jury trials during the pandemic... inevitably that has meant there is a backlog in the courts," she said.

"What we're doing, first of all, we've made a commitment to the lawyers - we've increased their pay by 15%. We're on track to recruit 1,000 more judges through the criminal justice system working in the crown court, and we have maintained all of the nightingale courts."

There have been improvements in police investigations, with a 142% increase in the number of adult rape cases referred to the Crown Prosecution Service between the end of 2020 to December 2023.

And more suspects are being charged. Charges for sexual offences in the year to December 2023 were up by 18% compared with the previous year, and adult rape charges increased by more than a third in the same period.

But Commander Khan acknowledged victims are "still lacking in confidence to come forward", and urged them to "please give us the opportunity to investigate what has happened".

"If you have such a horrific and unfortunate encounter in the City of London, I will personally give that commitment - come forward, and if you have complaints, I can personally say we will investigate those and give them a response that will be worthy of their time," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Warm weather is set to return

Exact dates hot weather to return with temperatures to reach high 20s in 'mini-heatwave'

Captain Adrian Coghill has been expelled from Russia

Russia expels British diplomat, after UK orders Moscow's military attache to leave 'for spying'

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel to respond to genocide charges at UN’s top court

Nicola Lethbridge and Zoe Rider killed Stephen Koszyczarski

Two women tortured and murdered 'quiet, shy' neighbour after falsely accusing him of being a paedophile

APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas

Severe storms kill at least four people in Houston

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un’s sister denies North Korea has supplied weapons to Russia

More than 6,000 banks have closed in the UK

Britain's 6,000th bank branch shuts its doors for good as milestone highlights 'disastrous' impact on high street

Dublin ‘portal’ to New York turned off after Irish pranksters hold aloft images of burning Twin Towers

'Portal' live-stream connecting Dublin and New York to reopen within days after closing due to 'inappropriate behaviour'

Michael Cohen on his way to court

Cohen pressed on his crimes and lies as defence attacks key Trump trial witness

Giovanni Pernice is understood to have quit Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice 'quits' Strictly Come Dancing after 'feuds' with celeb partners

Jeremy Hunt is promising further tax cuts if the Conservatives win the general election.

Jeremy Hunt to promise further tax cuts as he hits out at Labour over 'playground politics'

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) and sailors attached to the MV Roy P Benavidez assemble the Roll-On, Roll-Off Distribution Facility (RRDF), or floating pier, off th

US military says Gaza Strip pier project complete with aid to flow soon

A Putin ally has warned of global war.

Russia issues fresh World War Three threat to West as Putin ally warns of 'global catastrophe'

Katy Price compared the Eurovision Song Contest to porn

Katie Price compares Eurovision to 'porn' and says Bafta invited 'riff raff' to awards

President Joe Biden

White House blocks release of Biden’s special counsel interview audio

Labour’s six pledges are ‘woolly ideas’, says Tory chairman

Labour's six pledges are 'woolly ideas' and the party won't deliver for NHS and policing, says Tory party chairman

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces ‘halt Russian advance in north-eastern town’

Emergency services rushed to the car park of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church in Aberdeenshire last night

'Beautiful' baby girl killed after being hit by Land Rover in church car park named as devastated parents pay tribute
World Court Mexico Ecuador

UN’s top court urged to order ceasefire in Gaza to shield citizens in Rafah

The Met Office expects temperatures to increase after heavy rain and thunder

Met Office gives verdict on May half-term as temperatures set to increase after days of heavy rain and thunder
A sister has described the moment she punched a crocodile to save her sister.

'I wasn't going to leave her behind': Twin recalls punching crocodile to save sister

Slovakia Prime Minister

‘Lone wolf’ charged with shooting Slovak prime minister Robert Fico

A grandmother has been rushed to hospital after drinking from the contaminated water supply.

Grandmother, 80, rushed to hospital with severe dehydration amid Devon parasite crisis - as cause of outbreak found
Tributes are being paid to the boy who fell from a window on the 15th floor of Jacobs House on New City Road this morning.

Father screamed 'my boy is dead' after five-year-old son 'fell from kitchen window' of 15th floor flat in east London
China Russia

China and Russia reaffirm ties as Moscow presses offensive in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service
King Charles III's first official portrait since his coronation

Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit