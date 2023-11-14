'I miss you every day': Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc pay tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

14 November 2023, 20:58

The Friends cast have paid tribute to Matthew Perry
The Friends cast have paid tribute to Matthew Perry. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc have paid tribute to their Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, two weeks after his death aged 54.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom from 1994-2004, died in his jacuzzi on October 28.

The LA County Medical Examiner's Office said his cause of death had been "deferred" with an investigation "ongoing".

Paying tribute to her on-screen husband, Courteney Cox - who played Monica Geller in the show - said she was "so grateful for every moment" they had shared together.

She shared a clip of one of her favourite scenes with Perry, which marked the start of Chandler and Monica's love story.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Cox said in an Instagram post.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favourites.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

"He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

The pair starred alongside Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer on the hit show, which spanned 10 years.

Perry's co-stars were among the guests at a private funeral service for him earlier in the month.

It comes after Matt Le Blanc also paid tribute to Perry.

Sharing a compilation of photos from the show, LeBlanc said it was an "honour" to share the stage with Perry, adding that he would "never forget" him.

The pair played best friends Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," he said,

"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

"And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Following Perry's death, his co-stars initially released a joint statement saying they were "utterly devastated".

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

