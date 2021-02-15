Covid-19: Arrivals from 33 'red list' countries have to quarantine from today

15 February 2021, 06:54

People have to go into quarantine hotels from today
People have to go into quarantine hotels from today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

People arriving in England from 33 coronavirus hotspots are now required to go into supervised quarantine.

People have to pay £1,750 to stay in government-designated hotels for 10 days, to try and stop new variants of Covid entering the UK.

On Saturday, Heathrow Airport said "significant gaps" remained in the hotel quarantine plan and a spokeswoman said they are yet to receive the "necessary reassurances" from the Government.

READ MORE: Quarantine hotels - all you need to know

One of the Heathrow Airport hotels taking part in the scheme is Novotel London Heathrow T1 T2 T3.

The hotel was charging £65 for members of the public staying on Sunday night, while travellers using it to quarantine from Monday must pay £1,750 for 10 days.

The Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel is also participating in the programme.

On Swarbrick On Sunday on LBC, Dominic Raab was asked about the idea of a domestic vaccine passport which people would need to show to go into a supermarket for example, and he said: "It's something that hasn't been ruled out. It's under consideration, but of course you've got to make it workable."

He added: "I'm not sure there's a foolproof answer in the way that sometimes it's presented, but of course we'll look at all the options."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Engineers take part in protests

Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

Donald Trump speaking at a podium

Impeachment may not be final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Two armoured personnel carriers are seen traversing on a road in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday

Tensions rise as protesters continue to defy Myanmar junta over coup
Joe Biden exits his presidential helicopter

Biden to speak at virtual meeting of world’s major economies

A screen shot of Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate

Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

Spain Catalonia Elections

Separatists grow majority in Catalonia despite Socialist win

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart distanced himself from the actions of the elite club

Rory Stewart: Bullingdon club 'very nasty, aggressive set-up'
Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise
Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction
WHO's Wuhan investigation 'a complete farce' fumes Foreign Select Committee chair

WHO's Wuhan investigation 'a complete farce' fumes Defence Select Committee chair
David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM

David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM
Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London