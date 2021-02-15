Covid-19: Arrivals from 33 'red list' countries have to quarantine from today

People have to go into quarantine hotels from today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

People arriving in England from 33 coronavirus hotspots are now required to go into supervised quarantine.

People have to pay £1,750 to stay in government-designated hotels for 10 days, to try and stop new variants of Covid entering the UK.

On Saturday, Heathrow Airport said "significant gaps" remained in the hotel quarantine plan and a spokeswoman said they are yet to receive the "necessary reassurances" from the Government.

One of the Heathrow Airport hotels taking part in the scheme is Novotel London Heathrow T1 T2 T3.

The hotel was charging £65 for members of the public staying on Sunday night, while travellers using it to quarantine from Monday must pay £1,750 for 10 days.

The Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel is also participating in the programme.

On Swarbrick On Sunday on LBC, Dominic Raab was asked about the idea of a domestic vaccine passport which people would need to show to go into a supermarket for example, and he said: "It's something that hasn't been ruled out. It's under consideration, but of course you've got to make it workable."

He added: "I'm not sure there's a foolproof answer in the way that sometimes it's presented, but of course we'll look at all the options."