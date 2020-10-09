Covid-19 cases doubling twice as fast in north of England, study claims

9 October 2020, 16:10

Door staff in PPE and people outside Market Shaker in the Bigg Market area of Newcastle
Door staff in PPE and people outside Market Shaker in the Bigg Market area of Newcastle. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Covid cases are doubling twice as fast in the north of England compared to the rest of the country, according to the largest Covid-19 study of its kind.

Experts behind the React study suggested the rate of growth of the epidemic across England has slowed in the last month, but the country was now at a "critical point in the second wave".

It comes as separate data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 224,400 people in England had coronavirus between September 25 and October 1, equating to about one in 240 people.

The figure is almost double the 116,600 people who were estimated to have Covid-19 in the previous week.

The ONS said cases "have increased rapidly".

Scientists advising the Government put the current R value - the number of people an infected person will pass coronavirus on to - for the whole of the UK at between 1.2 and 1.5.

This is down slightly on last week when it was between 1.3 and 1.6.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said it was "almost certain that the epidemic continues to grow exponentially across the country, and is confident that the transmission is not slowing."

READ MORE: Further Covid restrictions in London 'inevitable' soon, Sadiq Khan warns

In the React study, experts from Imperial College London warned that current measures such as the rule of six and restrictions in the north of England will not be enough to bring the epidemic under control.

They said "further fixed-duration measures should be considered to reduce the infection rate and limit the numbers of hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19".

The report looked at Covid-19 swabs from 174,949 volunteers tested across England between September 18 and Monday this week.

It found cases are doubling every 29 days in England, much slower than the 13 days estimated for the period mid August to early September, resulting in a national reproductive rate (the R number) of 1.16.

But at a regional level, the team estimated cases are doubling much quicker - every 17 days in the North West, 13 days in Yorkshire and the Humber and 14 days in the West Midlands.

However, they said the doubling time may be as low as seven days in Yorkshire and the West Midlands, and every nine days in the North West.

Across England, about one in 170 people currently have the virus and there are approximately 45,000 new infections each day, the report continued.

It pointed to "high prevalence" of Covid-19 across England and said "prevalence has increased in all age groups, including those at highest risk".

The highest prevalence of the virus is among 18 to 24-year olds, but prevalence among anyone aged 65 and over has increased eight-fold since mid August to early September, to 0.33%, the report said.

It also found that at least half of people with Covid-19 will also not display symptoms on the day of testing or in the previous week.

The experts concluded: "Improved compliance with existing policy and, as necessary, additional interventions are required to control the spread of (coronavirus) in the community and limit the numbers of hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19."

Read more: The latest covid-19 developments LIVE

Professors Steven Riley and Paul Elliott, from Imperial College London, led the study, which included colleagues from the University of Oxford and Lancaster University.

Prof Riley said there was evidence of "continued growth and possibly rapid growth" in regions such as the North West, Yorkshire and the West Midlands but the key message across England was that "prevalence is high".

He added: "Prevalence is going to continue to go up unless either compliance with the messaging improves, or additional measures are introduced that are supported by the general public.

"There is a very strong epidemiological case for trying to reduce the transmission right now."

Prof Riley said prior exposure to the virus among people in London could be contributing to its lower R rate.

He said a degree of immunity "will be making some effect, but it's not clear as to what degree", adding that "on average across London, the total amount of immunity is quite low".

The research comes after a study by Edinburgh University found that lockdown measures may have increased the numbers of Covid-related deaths.

Lead author Professor Graeme Ackland, from Edinburgh University, said: "Unless a vaccine magically appears and is rolled out across the entire population in the next six months, then shutting down society is unlikely to reduce overall deaths."

It comes after a number of academics signed the so-called "Great Barrington declaration", which says people less vulnerable to coronavirus should be allowed to return to normal life.

The declaration advocates a herd immunity approach while continuing "focused protection" for those most at risk.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A family enjoy a picnic next to the Angel of the North on September 19, 2020 in Gateshead, United Kingdom.

Government ‘flip flopping’ over coronavirus lockdown says Gateshead Council leader
Donald Trump

Pelosi unveils legislation questioning Trump’s mental fitness
John Oliver

US city approves renaming sewage plant after British comedian John Oliver
Emirates Bear Grylls

UAE sheikhdom hopes Bear Grylls camp draws tourists escaping pandemic
Kyrgyzstan Protests

Shots fired as Kyrgyzstan’s president declares state of emergency
Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Sophie Petronin

75-year-old hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France to hugs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?
Rules for pubs differ across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: What are the new lockdown rules Boris Johnson is to announce?
Shops will be expected to follow strict two-metre social distancing rules

Coronavirus lockdown: What are the new restrictions in Scotland?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller breaks down why people go down QAnon rabbit hole

James O'Brien caller explains why increasing numbers believe in QAnon conspiracy theory
'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground' - Shaun Bailey responds to London cycle lane closure

'Sadiq Khan is running TfL into the ground,' Shaun Bailey tells LBC
Jamie Oliver tells James: "We have got to protect the trust and the capacity to be best of practice, and to not stack it high and sell it cheap."

Jamie Oliver tells James O'Brien his fears for food standards post-Brexit
"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"
Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation

Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation
'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

'We're world leaders in this': Expert gives optimistic breakdown of UK electricity generation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London