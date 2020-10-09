Covid-19 cases rise by 13,864 as 87 more people die with virus

9 October 2020, 17:56 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 17:58

People walk past a sign that refers to COVID-19 closures in London
People walk past a sign that refers to COVID-19 closures in London. Picture: PA

There has been a further 13,864 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and 87 more people have died of the virus as of 9am on Friday, the Government has said.

The Government also said a further 87 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday. This brings the UK total to 42,679.

Figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

READ MORE: Further Covid restrictions in London 'inevitable' soon, Sadiq Khan warns

Separate figures show there were 3,090 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England as of Friday, up from 2,088 a week ago, while 367 Covid-19 hospital patients were in ventilation beds, up from 310 a week ago.

A total of 491 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Wednesday, compared with 328 a week earlier.

In Scotland, 377 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Thursday, up from 154 a week earlier, with 31 in ventilation beds, up from 17 a week earlier.

Scotland recorded six deaths of confirmed coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

This takes the total under this measure - patients who died within 28 days of first testing positive - to 2,544.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said 1,246 new coronavirus cases were recorded during the same period - a record high.

This represents 16.2% of newly-tested individuals, up from 13.5% on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 440 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 306 in Lanarkshire and 192 in Lothian.

A total of 37,033 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up from 35,787 on Thursday.

There are 397 patients in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up by

In Wales, 284 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Thursday, up from 214 a week earlier, with 26 in ventilation beds, down from 32 a week earlier.

In Northern Ireland, 120 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Wednesday, up from 90 a week earlier, with 11 in ventilation beds as of Thursday, up from seven a week earlier.

Data on patients with Covid-19 is not comparable across the UK due to differences in the way the figures are reported.

