Covid-19 death toll rises for third week in a row in England and Wales

6 October 2020, 10:41

The weekly death toll has risen by more than 50 per cent in England and Wales
The weekly death toll has risen by more than 50 per cent in England and Wales. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The death toll for coronavirus in England and Wales has risen for the third week in a row, figures show today.

The Office of National Statistics says 215 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to September 25th - more than 50 per cent higher than the week before. In the north west figures have almost tripled.

The figure represents 2.2% of all deaths in England and Wales.

it was the third weekly rise in a row and represents a 54.6% increase in deaths involving Covid-19 from the previous week, when 139 deaths were registered.

Read more: University cities 'on the brink' of local lockdowns

The number of deaths involving coronavirus increased in eight of nine regions in England, and in Wales.

Just two areas - London and the East - had lower overall deaths than the average over five years for this time of year.

Overall, there were 9,634 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending September 25 - 111 more than the previous week and 2.7% higher than the five-year average.

Deaths in hospitals and care homes were below the five-year average, while deaths in private homes remained above, with 749 more deaths than would typically be expected.

Across the UK, 10,861 deaths were registered - 179 deaths higher than the five-year average and 77 deaths higher than the previous week.

Of these, 234 mentioned coronavirus.

