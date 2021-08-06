Covid-19: England's R number falls sharply to between 0.8 and 1.1

6 August 2021, 15:53 | Updated: 6 August 2021, 16:09

England's R number has fallen significantly in the last week.
England's R number has fallen significantly in the last week. . Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The rate at which coronavirus infection is falling in the UK - measured by the R number - has fallen significantly.

Official figures appear to show that the spread of coronavirus is slowing down in England, with Public Health England estimating that the R number is now been 0.8 and 1.1.

That means on average, every 10 people who have the virus will go on to infect between 8 and 11 others.

This is significantly down on last week, where the R number was believed to be between 1.1 and 1.4.

The R number is a way of rating coronavirus or any disease's ability to spread.

Read more: Covid case rates dropped at end of July after England's 'Freedom Day' reopening

Read more: Coronavirus levels from Delta variant in vaccinated people 'similar to those without jab'

R is the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average.

The positive data comes as the proportion of people in England who tested positive for Covid has fallen.

The latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show about one in 75 people in England's private households had Covid in the week to July 31.

That is down from one in 65 the week before - despite England's Freedom Day unlocking on July 19.

Latest News

See more Latest News

AFGHANISTAN Taliban 134653

Afghan government’s media director shot dead by Taliban

Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity

Ed Sheeran to perform before NFL season opener in Florida

British Airways are putting on more flights to meet demand from tourists in Mexico.

More BA flights from Mexico to get stranded holidaymakers back before red list deadline
St Vincent Leader Injured

Caribbean island’s PM in hospital after being hit by rock at protest
Early studies suggest levels of coronavirus in a vaccinated person are the same as someone who has not been jabbed

Coronavirus levels from Delta variant in vaccinated people 'similar to those without jab'
Germany Floods

German prosecutors investigate two officials over deadly floods

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics
The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU
Failure to wear a face mask on Tube should be a criminal offence, says Sadiq Khan

'Dropping mandatory masks is communicating that transmission no longer matters'
David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

David Lammy: Starmer is right to embrace Tony Blair's legacy

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully
Govt announcement on Visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager

Government announcement on visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London