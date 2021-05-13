Breaking News

Covid-19: Over-18s in Blackburn can book vaccine from next week

13 May 2021, 15:42 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 16:03

People aged 18 and over in Blackburn will be able to book a Covid-19 vaccine from next week
People aged 18 and over in Blackburn will be able to book a Covid-19 vaccine from next week. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

People in Blackburn with Darwen aged 18 and over will be able to book a Covid-19 vaccine from next week amid growing concerns over the India variant of the virus.

The Lancashire town has the third highest rate of coronavirus cases in England, with 149 new cases in the seven days up to 8 May.

Local authorities and NHS partners have secured extra doses of the jab that will be made available to anyone, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, council leader Mohammed Khan CBE, chief executive Denise Park and director of public health Professor Dominic Harrison said: "Whilst the Prime Minister announced this week that we can progress to step three of the Government's road map as planned next week, we need everyone in Blackburn with Darwen to be extra vigilant and proceed with caution.

"The variant first identified in India is more transmissible than other variants, which means it is easily passed on from one person to another."

Downing Street said officials would not "rule anything out" when asked if the Government was considering surge vaccinations to accompany surge testing in areas with spikes of new variants, but said there were no plans to reintroduce the tiering system.

The rise in cases has been attributed to the Indian variant, which has also been detected in Bolton and Sefton in the North West, as well as in London.

A programme of additional testing and enhanced contact tracing is also being prepared for the area.

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yusaku Maezawa

Fashion tycoon will blast off to space station before flying to the moon
A Palestinian youth performs a back flip at the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem as people gather for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

In Pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid

A county court judgment against Boris Johnson for a debt of £535 was issued over a claim of defamation

Boris Johnson court judgement came from a defamation claim

Police are seen around the immigration enforcement van

Police deployed as large protest surrounds Immigration Enforcement van in Glasgow
Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City

Hamas and Israel trade rockets and air strikes as violence spreads
Jordan Banks left sweets on police cars during lockdown to cheer up officers

Boy, 9, killed by lightning left sweets on police cars to cheer officers up in lockdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls

Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls
Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill
Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick answers listeners' questions | Watch Live from 8AM

Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Friday 8am

Labour has 'lingering toxicity', ex-Adviser tells Nick Ferrari

Starmer 'won't fix Labour's lingering toxicity in a few months', ex-party adviser says
The caller recounted his experiences of being hit by lightening

Fascinating moment caller describes how he and wife survived lightning strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London