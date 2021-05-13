Breaking News

Covid-19: Over-18s in Blackburn can book vaccine from next week

People aged 18 and over in Blackburn will be able to book a Covid-19 vaccine from next week. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

People in Blackburn with Darwen aged 18 and over will be able to book a Covid-19 vaccine from next week amid growing concerns over the India variant of the virus.

The Lancashire town has the third highest rate of coronavirus cases in England, with 149 new cases in the seven days up to 8 May.

Local authorities and NHS partners have secured extra doses of the jab that will be made available to anyone, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, council leader Mohammed Khan CBE, chief executive Denise Park and director of public health Professor Dominic Harrison said: "Whilst the Prime Minister announced this week that we can progress to step three of the Government's road map as planned next week, we need everyone in Blackburn with Darwen to be extra vigilant and proceed with caution.

"The variant first identified in India is more transmissible than other variants, which means it is easily passed on from one person to another."

Downing Street said officials would not "rule anything out" when asked if the Government was considering surge vaccinations to accompany surge testing in areas with spikes of new variants, but said there were no plans to reintroduce the tiering system.

The rise in cases has been attributed to the Indian variant, which has also been detected in Bolton and Sefton in the North West, as well as in London.

A programme of additional testing and enhanced contact tracing is also being prepared for the area.

More to follow...