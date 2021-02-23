Covid-19 registered deaths in England and Wales drop by almost a quarter

File photo: A medic transports a patient from the ambulance to the emergency department at the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered each week in England and Wales has dropped by nearly a quarter, new figures show.

A total of 5,691 deaths were registered in the week ending February 12, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 22% from 7,320 deaths in the previous week, and is the lowest figure since the week to January 1.

Care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 have also fallen week-on-week, down nearly a third (31%) from 2,175 to 1,491.

The ONS figures are based on all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

Coronavirus is recorded as the underlying cause in around nine in 10 of these deaths.

Figures for the whole of the UK confirm that Covid-19 deaths during the current wave of the virus peaked on January 19, when 1,447 deaths occurred.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily death toll peaked at the slightly higher number of 1,457 on April 8 2020.

A total of 138,468 deaths had occurred in the UK by February 12 where Covid-19 had been mentioned on the death certificate.

Separate figures published by the Government show that, as of February 22, 120,757 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.