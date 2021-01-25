Covid-19: Sir Keir Starmer told to self-isolate for third time

25 January 2021, 10:21 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 10:47

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been told to self-isolate
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been told to self-isolate. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sir Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter: "This morning I was notified that I must self isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday."

It means Sir Keir will have to speak at PMQs on Wednesday remotely. He previously self-isolated after a member of his private office staff tested positive.

He was also forced to self-isolate in September.

Last month, he had to stay at home after a member of his private office staff tested positive for coronavirus.

In September, Sir Keir went into quarantine when one of his children developed possible symptoms of the disease, only for a test to come back negative two days later.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also forced to self-isolate, leaving quarantine yesterday.

In a video message last week Mr Hancock said complying with notifications on the app was “perhaps the most important part of all social distancing” regulations.

He added that he would work from home until Sunday.

