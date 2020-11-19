Covid-19 'spreading county lines violence to smaller towns', charity warns

19 November 2020, 21:17

County lines gangs are moving into smaller countryside towns due to coronavirus
County lines gangs are moving into smaller countryside towns due to coronavirus. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

County lines violence is spreading from large cities to smaller towns due to Covid-19, charity bosses have warned.

Charity representatives told a committee of MPs that the exploitation of young people by drugs gangs was no longer an "urban phenomenon", as tactics had evolved partly in response to enhanced policing in large cities over lockdown.

Speaking at the virtual All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Knife Crime meeting, which was focusing on child criminal exploitation, Joe Caluori from Crest Advisory said the "pattern of exploitation" was becoming more focused in "seaside and market towns".

Mr Caluori, who is the crime and justice consultancy's head of policy, said: "The county lines operating model has been evolving in response to police tactics, like the use of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and British Transport Police tightening up on the rail network, and better safeguarding practices in urban local authorities ... some of those changes seem to have been generated by Covid.

"What this means in practice is that more of the grooming and exploitation that used to happen in urban areas is moving down the supply line into what we call the county bases where the actual dealing cases take place."

Gangs are evolving to the use of police tech such as ANPR cameras
Gangs are evolving to the use of police tech such as ANPR cameras. Picture: PA Images

Mr Caluori added: "In county bases, where you get over-supply in the market in terms of illegal drugs, violence is inevitable ... and perhaps most worrying of all is the growth of local postcode gang activity in Ipswich and Medway.

"(In these places) some of the gangs that are forming are perhaps - in a London or Birmingham or Liverpool context - the kind of geographic gang patterns we were seeing 10 years ago or so.

"We can't think of county lines exploitation as an urban phenomenon anymore."

He added that a "lack of national strategy" to tackle gangs meant there were now "huge inconsistencies between (policing in) different areas", and many localities were ill-equipped to deal with problems previously confined to large cities.

Barnardo's chief executive Javed Khan told the APPG, which was chaired by MP Florence Eshalomi, that vulnerable children targeted by county lines were feeling a "poverty of hope" because they "don't dare believe in a positive future" and that "Covid-19 has made it much much worse".

He said: "There are even more vulnerable young people now who are easy prey for exploitative gangs.

"Child criminal exploitation hasn't stopped during Covid-19, it's adapted."

Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins (right) told MPs the Home Office had invested a "£25 million package" in responding to county lines crime
Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins (right) told MPs the Home Office had invested a "£25 million package" in responding to county lines crime. Picture: PA Images

Mr Khan added that over 30,000 young people had been referred to the See, Hear, Respond programme led by Barnardo's and funded by the Department for Education to help children and parents who were experiencing increased adversity during coronavirus.

The APPG heard anonymous audio clips of young people recorded by Barnardo's' Routes service which helps children at risk of serious violence, saying they wanted "a new life away from bad people" and they were "terrified" of gangs.

Minister for safeguarding Victoria Atkins told the committee the Home Office had invested a "£25 million package" in responding to county lines issues.

She added that the Government had invested in 18 violence reduction units around the country, "specialist support services" for under-25s in London, Merseyside and the West Midlands, and a national helpline to provide advice for those with concerns about exploitation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

US president-elect Joe Biden participates in a meeting with the National Governors Association’s executive committee at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware

Biden says Trump administration hampering virus response plan
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico

Giant radio telescope to close amid collapse fears

Israel is among countries added back onto a travel corridor list

Israel, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Namibia and Rwanda removed from quarantine list
Nasa astronauts from left to right pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Shannon Walker, Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut and mission specialist Soichi Noguchi and flight engineer Kate Rubins

SpaceX capsule felt like riding a real dragon, says astronaut
Over 2,500 people in England died from heatwaves this summer

Over 2,500 excess deaths in England 'caused by summer heatwaves'
Priti Patel broke rules on Ministerial behaviour, a leaked report has claimed

Priti Patel 'broke rules on ministerial behaviour', leaked report claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and Denise Headley debate Boris Johnson's £16.5bn defence spending boost

Iain Dale and Denise Headley debate Boris Johnson's £16.5bn defence spending boost
Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas

Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas
Comedian reflects on the confidence of men who think they can take a point off Serena Williams

Comedian reflects on the confidence of men who think they can take a point off Serena Williams
The caller said she was on the verge of tears as she spoke to LBC

Caller almost in tears as she explains how minor conviction impacted her whole life
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: If we start reversing the figures then we all can look forward to a better Christmas
Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn

Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London