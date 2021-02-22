Breaking News

Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions risk by up to 94% - study

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is linked to 85% and 94% drop in the risk of hospital admissions. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The Covid-19 vaccination programme has been linked to a substantial reduction in hospital admissions, experts have said.

The UK's rollout of the jab has been found to contribute to a substantial reduction in the risk of new virus admissions.

The study found that after the fourth week, the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalisation in Scotland by up to 85% and 94% respectively.

Researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh, Strathclyde, Aberdeen, Glasgow and St Andrew's and Public Health Scotland (PHS) analysed a dataset covering the entire Scottish population of 5.4 million.

Lead researcher of the Scotland vaccine study Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute, said: "These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic for the future.

"We now have national evidence - across an entire country - that vaccination provides protection against Covid-19 hospitalisations."

Dr Jim McMenamin, national Covid-19 incident director at Public Health Scotland, said: "These results are important as we move from expectation to firm evidence of benefit from vaccines.

"Across the Scottish population the results show a substantial effect on reducing the risk of admission to hospital from a single dose of vaccine.

"For anyone offered the vaccine I encourage them to get vaccinated."

Chris Robertson, professor of public health epidemiology at the University of Strathclyde, said: "These early national results give a reason to be more optimistic about the control of the epidemic."

