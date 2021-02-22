Breaking News

Covid-19 vaccines reduce hospital admissions risk by up to 94% - study

22 February 2021, 09:56 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 10:07

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is linked to 85% and 94% drop in the risk of hospital admissions
The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is linked to 85% and 94% drop in the risk of hospital admissions. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Covid-19 vaccination programme has been linked to a substantial reduction in hospital admissions, experts have said.

The UK's rollout of the jab has been found to contribute to a substantial reduction in the risk of new virus admissions.

The study found that after the fourth week, the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalisation in Scotland by up to 85% and 94% respectively.

Researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh, Strathclyde, Aberdeen, Glasgow and St Andrew's and Public Health Scotland (PHS) analysed a dataset covering the entire Scottish population of 5.4 million.

Read more: 'Rule of six' expected to return as part of Boris Johnson's 'roadmap' out of lockdown

Read more: 'Outdoors is the priority' when relaxing lockdown, vaccines minister tells LBC

Lead researcher of the Scotland vaccine study Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute, said: "These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic for the future.

"We now have national evidence - across an entire country - that vaccination provides protection against Covid-19 hospitalisations."

Dr Jim McMenamin, national Covid-19 incident director at Public Health Scotland, said: "These results are important as we move from expectation to firm evidence of benefit from vaccines.

"Across the Scottish population the results show a substantial effect on reducing the risk of admission to hospital from a single dose of vaccine.

"For anyone offered the vaccine I encourage them to get vaccinated."

Read more: Vaccines minister gives LBC details of four tests needed for lockdown easing

Chris Robertson, professor of public health epidemiology at the University of Strathclyde, said: "These early national results give a reason to be more optimistic about the control of the epidemic."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader receives Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that it is "outdoors versus indoors" when relaxing lockdown

'Outdoors is the priority' when relaxing lockdown, vaccines minister tells LBC
The ruined Christchurch cathedral after the 2011 earthquake

New Zealand marks 10th anniversary of Christchurch earthquake
Joe Biden

US approaches coronavirus death toll of 500,000

Dominic Raab said he was considering "further action" after innocent protesters were killed

UK to 'consider further action' against Myanmar after protesters shot
Anti-coup protesters hold posters that read “#Reject Military Coup #Save Myanmar” as they gather in Yangon on Monday

Myanmar protest call for general strike draws junta threat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London