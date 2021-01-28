Covid-19: Valneva begins production of 60 million vaccine doses in Scotland

28 January 2021, 09:03

Tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccines are being produced at Valneva's site in Scotland
Tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccines are being produced at Valneva's site in Scotland. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The production of tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccines has begun at a factory in Scotland, Valneva has announced.

If approved by regulators, the manufacturer is expected to deliver up to 60 million doses to the UK by the end of this year.

Before being rolled out it has to be proven to be safe, effective and suitable by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Read more: Gove tells LBC PM's trip to Scotland is about Covid jab rollout, not independence

The UK is set to order further 130 million doses if it passes the crucial tests.

It follows the approval of the Oxford/Astrazeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine in the UK and many other countries.

Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach said: "We are extremely pleased to have achieved these two important milestones in such a short period of time. Our team in Scotland have done an amazing job to get manufacturing started so quickly.

"I would like to thank the UK Vaccines Taskforce and National Institute for Health Research who have played vital roles in the rapid recruitment and enrolment of the volunteers for the clinical study.

Read more: Covid-19 infections in England have flattened but sill at highest recorded level

"We believe that our vaccine, assuming successful development, can make a major contribution in the UK and beyond."

The Government has also welcomed the news and celebrated "Scottish expertise" as production gets underway at the biotech firm's site in West Lothian.

Over 7.1 million people have now been vaccinated against Covid-19
Over 7.1 million people have now been vaccinated against Covid-19. Picture: PA Images

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: "We've already secured 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine which, if approved, will be another vital tool in our fight against this virus.​

"The start of manufacturing in West Lothian today puts Scottish expertise right at the heart of the UK vaccine programme.

"Set to deliver millions more jabs across all four nations, this is yet another fantastic example of the strength of our Union, as we work together as one United Kingdom to tackle the virus."

Read more: Astrazeneca and EU fail to resolve vaccine row after crisis talks

The UK has so far secured early access to 367 million doses of seven vaccines and has spent over £230 million to boost manufacturing for the successful contenders.

More than 7.1 million people across the UK have now had a least one dose of one of the jabs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanese army soldiers take cover during a protest against strict lockdown measures in Tripoli, north Lebanon

Protests amid Lebanon lockdown leave one dead and 220 injured
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation team exits Wuhan quarantine for Covid origins study
Paris

French police officials face action over Macarena party at station amid lockdown
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

Pakistan court orders release of UK-born man acquitted over journalist beheading
Sir Keir Starmer backs PM over Scotland trip

Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC he supports PM's 'perfectly legitimate' Scotland trip
Alexei Navalny

Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The former MEP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Stanley Johnson: Nations need to cooperate over vaccine supply
Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

James O'Brien's powerful response to the UK passing 100,000 Covid deaths

James O'Brien's powerful response to the UK passing 100,000 Covid deaths
'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality'

'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality', City Police Commissioner warns
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Watch Again: Call Keir - Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jonathan Ashworth: I don't agree the Prime Minister did all that he could

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London