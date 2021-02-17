Covid-19: Weekly cases plummet by more than 50% in some London boroughs

Covid cases have plummeted across many boroughs in the capital. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Covid cases are continuing to fall across London, with some boroughs seeing cases fall by 50 per cent in one week, the latest figures show.

The seven-day infection rate for London has fallen by 42.1 per cent in the past week - the fastest decline in any region of England.

Southwark has the biggest fall in cases, down 52.6 per cent in a week, and the rate of infection for the borough now stands at 85.6 per 100,000.

Other boroughs that saw a sharp decline in cases include Richmond (51.7 per cent) and Sutton (50.5 per cent).

Twenty one boroughs saw cases drop by at least 40 per cent in the same time period, with 30 by at least a third.

The seven-day rate across London has now fallen to 126.8 per 100,000, and seven central London boroughs now have a rate below 100.

Camden is the lowest on 74.1, with Westminster (83) Hackney and City of London (85.6), Southwark (85.6), Tower Hamlets (85.9), Islington (88.7), and Kensington and Chelsea (98), with Richmond (99.5) all also below 100.

A further 1,084 confirmed cases were announced for the capital on Tuesday, far lower than the five-figure totals in January.

Sadiq Khan said the numbers are "testament to the heroic efforts Londoners have made". Picture: PA

The office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “The drop in cases in London is testament to the heroic efforts Londoners have made staying at home and continuing to follow the rules.

"However, the Mayor believes it is vital we all keep up these efforts, and continue to act with real caution.

“The vast majority of over 50s and 60s have still not been vaccinated, and case numbers in London remain higher than when restrictions were lifted last summer.

Read more: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: No single 'cast iron formula' for lifting lockdown

Read more: UK 'human challenge' Covid trial receives go ahead in world first

"We simply can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of previous lockdowns by lifting restrictions too soon, seeing cases rise again, and having to move into yet another period of lockdown.



“That would be the worst outcome for Londoners’ health, but also our economic recovery.”

The full figures for London show:

In Southwark there were 273 cases in the week to February 11, down 303 (52.6%) with a seven-day rate of 85.6, Richmond 197 cases, down 211 (51.7%) rate 99.5, Sutton 264 cases, down 269 (50.5%) rate 127.9, Barnet 473 cases, down 425 (47.3%) rate 119.5, Greenwich 321 cases, down 287 (47.2%) rate 111.5, Redbridge 389 cases, down 322 (45.3%) rate 127.4, Croydon 484 cases, down 397 (45.1%) rate 125.2, Hounslow 540 cases, down 444 (45.1%) rate 198.9, Hackney and City of London 249 cases, down 202 (44.8%) rate 85.6, Newham 529 cases, down 419 (44.2%) rate 149.8, Lewisham 307 cases, down 243 (44.2%) rate 100.4, Lambeth 414 cases, down 312 (43%) rate 127, Hillingdon 574 cases, down 419 (42.2%) rate 187, and Westminster 217 cases, down 157 (42%) rate 83



Tower Hamlets saw 279 cases, down 196 (41.3%) rate 85.9, Haringey 287 cases, down 202 (41.3%) rate 106.8, Harrow 388 cases, down 270 (41%) rate 154.5, Enfield 392 cases, down 267 (40.5%) rate 117.4, Brent 591 cases, down 401 (40.4%) rate 179.2, Wandsworth 381 cases, down 257 (40.3%) rate 115.6, Waltham Forest 333 cases, down 225 (40.3%) rate 120.2, Bromley 335 cases, down 220 (39.6%) rate 100.8, Kensington and Chelsea 153 cases, down 100 (39.5%) rate 98, Ealing 735 cases, down 475 (39.3%) rate 215, Bexley 276 cases, down 176 (38.9%) rate 111.2, Kingston 223 cases, down 138 (38.2%) rate 125.6, Camden 200 cases, down 119 (37.3%) rate 74.1, Merton 341 cases, down 192 (36%) rate 165.1, Barking and Dagenham 359 cases, down 199 (35.7%) rate 168.6, Islington 215 cases, down 112 (34.3%) rate 88.7, Havering 356 cases, down 172 (32.6%) rate 137.2, and Hammersmith and Fulham 291 cases, down 140 (32.5%) rate 157.2.