28 million 'extra years of life' lost in 2020 due to Covid

3 November 2021, 23:34

The toll of the pandemic was laid bare in a global study.
The toll of the pandemic was laid bare in a global study. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

About 28 million "extra years of life" have been lost in one year due to premature deaths related to coronavirus.

The number was five times higher than that associated with the flu epidemic in 2015, a global study found.

It was calculated by comparing the number of lives cut short against the expected life span of those who died throughout 2020.

However, with the virus impacting people of any age, the likelihood of increase was inevitably high.

It comes as the government has so far resisted calls to turn to its "Plan B" over the winter months, insisting the country will be able to remain unlocked without mandatory masks and social distancing like earlier on in the pandemic.

Read more: 'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

Read more: Top scientist quits SAGE advisory group after 'concerning' Covid infection rates in UK

The toll of the pandemic was revealed as part of a study of 37 countries, led by a team at Oxford University.

Researchers also found reductions in life expectancy for both men and women in all countries except New Zealand, Taiwan and Norway, which instead reported an increase.

There was no change in Denmark, Iceland and South Korea.

Years of life lost were measured by calculating the difference between observed and expected years a person was expected to live. The average life expectancy dropped by a year in the UK.

The authors wrote: "More than 28 million excess years of life were lost in 2020 in 31 countries, with a higher rate in men than women.

"Excess years of life lost associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 were more than five times higher than those associated with the seasonal influenza epidemic in 2015."

Rising Covid transmission rates and hospitalisations have led to concerns among medical experts in recent months, and even saw top scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar step down from the SAGE advisory group.

Read more: Unvaccinated people 32 times more likely to die with Covid-19, study suggests

It comes following global estimates that about five million lost their lives to the virus during 2020.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested the number is actually much higher.

Leaders have urged Britons to take up the offer of Covid booster jabs in the hope of curbing a potential winter crisis likely to be caused by both Covid and the flu.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The latest John Lewis Christmas advert will be released today.

John Lewis 2021 Christmas ad sees Nathan, 14, teach an alien festive traditions

Angela Richardson said she was 'aware that my job was at risk'.

Tory MP loses her job after abstaining on Owen Paterson vote

Loyalists clashed with police following a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast.

Police attacked in Belfast following anti-NI protocol Brexit protest

The UK government has said 'the end is in sight' for coal following the latest COP26 agreement.

COP26: UK claims 'end is in sight' for coal as countries commit to abandoning fossil fuel

Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention.

'It reeks': Enraged MPs attack Tories as Owen Paterson avoids suspension

Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using "a racial slur" against former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance admits using 'racial slur' against Azeem Rafiq

Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Eyes now turn to finance ministers

Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green

A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action

The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

MPs backed an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system meaning a decision on whether to suspend Mr Paterson will be put on hold

'Wallowing in sleaze': MPs save Tory from suspension in lobbying scandal

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

Latest News

See more Latest News

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on
Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise
He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final
The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again
Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid
Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'
Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000
MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police