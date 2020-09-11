Covid app will launch in less than two weeks across England and Wales

11 September 2020, 13:23 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 13:34

The contact tracing app will launch in two weeks
The contact tracing app will launch in two weeks. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The long awaited coronavirus contact tracing app will be launched across England and Wales on September 24, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced.

The app, which has been piloted in the Isle of White and the London Borough of Newham, has found to be “highly effective when used alongside traditional contact tracing to identify contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus", the Department said.

The app will use bluetooth technology to detect if someone has been in close contact with a person who is later diagnosed with coronavirus.

A separate app released by the Scottish government has already been downloaded by over 600,000 people, since going live on Thursday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the app's launch in England and Wales as "a defining moment" and said it will help to contain the virus "at a critical time".

The UK government was forced to abandon its in-house Covid app, in a U-turn that cost the taxpayer almost £12 million, after testing in the Isle of White found it did not recognise most people with iPhones.

The new app instead uses a decentralised model created by Google and Apple, which should allay those who had privacy concerns with the government’s initial centralised app.

It will also contain a built in QR scanner, allowing users to quickly and easily check into restaurants and bars.

In an effort to increase the effectiveness of NHS Track and Trace, the government announced this week that all indoor social venues are now legally required to request test and trace information from customers and keep this information for 21 days.

The Health Secretary said: “Hospitality businesses can now download posters for their premises ahead of the launch of the NHS Covid-19 app. This will allow the public to seamlessly check in to venues using the app when it launches.

"It is vital we are using the NHS Test and Trace system to reach as many people as possible to prevent outbreaks and stop this virus in its tracks. This function will make it simple and easy so we can keep this virus under control."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migrants gather on a road on Lesbos

Thousands protest after Greek refugee camp burns down

A sharp uptick in infections has been recorded in Birmingham

Police issue warning as Birmingham expected to receive new covid-19 restrictions
September 11 anniversary marked

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

The assault happened on Trevenson Road in Newquay - file image

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police officer suffers serious burns
Joe Biden said he does not want to be baited by Donald Trump

Joe Biden wary of baiting in debates with Donald Trump

Niels Hoegel

Nurse convicted of killing 85 patients in Germany loses appeal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz urges Remainers to support Brexit after UK-Japan deal confirmed

Maajid Nawaz urges Remainers to support Brexit after UK-Japan deal confirmed
Nick Ferrari challenges business minister Nadhim Zahawi over rule of six

Nick Ferrari challenges business minister Nadhim Zahawi over rule of six
Conservative Peer warns Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill will cause "grave danger" to the UK

Conservative Peer warns new Brexit bill will cause "grave danger" to the UK
Maajid Nawaz's powerful monologue on genocide and working with the Chinese regime

Maajid asks how can companies work with a regime that is engaged in a genocide?
Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London