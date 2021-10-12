Economic recovery boost: Workers on payrolls now 'well exceeds' pre-Covid levels

12 October 2021, 11:33

The Chancellor heralded the economic figures
The Chancellor heralded the economic figures. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The number of British workers on company payrolls has risen above pre-pandemic levels, encouraging figures show.

New numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal there is now a record 29.2 million staff on payrolls, up by 122,000 on February 2020.

The number shot up by 207,000 between August and September.

Meanwhile, there was a record leap in job vacancies, up by almost 1.2 million in September.

The rate of unemployment fell to 4.5% between June and August, the ONS added.

Meanwhile, wages saw a steep rise, with average weekly earnings going up 7.2% with bonuses, or 6% without bonuses, in the three months to August.

However, the ONS said those figures could be skewed, with lower paid jobs having been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Read more: Rishi Sunak promises £500m funding to get people back to work amid looming winter crisis

Read more: Bank of England chief makes 'plague of locusts' joke as economy faces 'hard yards' ahead

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: "The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

"Vacancies also reached a new one-month record in September, at nearly 1.2 million, with our latest estimates suggesting that all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of Covid-19."

However, the ONS said there is an increasing recruitment crisis, with some sectors struggling to fill roles. Vacancies are 318,000 above levels pre-Covid.

The hospitality sector has struggled the most. Nearly a third of respondents (30%) said it has been harder than usual to recruit, according to ONS analysis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "As we move to the next stage of our support, it's encouraging to see our Plan for Jobs working - the number of expected redundancies remained very low in September, there are more employees on payrolls than ever before and the unemployment rate has fallen for eight months in a row."

Unemployment fell by 126,000 in the quarter to August, to 1.5 million. Employment rose 235,000 to 32.4 million.

The CF Industries plant in Billingham, Teeside

Major UK CO2 supplier subsidised by taxpayer hikes gas prices
Sam Imrie has been charged with posting statements suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre

Man accused of plotting terror attack on mosque 'shaved head due to Hitler infatuation'
Some councils could face a gritter driver shortage this winter

Gritter driver shortage could lead to icy roads this winter

Increasing concerns have been raised over a lack of face-to-face appointments with GPs

Distraught father claims cancer-stricken wife would have been saved by home GP visit
Submarine secrets were hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, it is alleged

US Navy engineer 'caught sending out nuclear sub secrets in peanut butter sandwich'
Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Minister: 'Nobody feels more let down' than police officers after Sarah Everard's murder
Priti Patel has clashed with Dame Cressida Dick

Priti Patel 'thinks Met is rotten from top to bottom' after Sarah Everard murder
A Russian spy stole information about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, reports say

Minister refuses to deny whether Russian spies 'stole' Oxford vaccine blueprint
The Met has dropped its review into Ms Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew

'No further action': Met drops probe into Virginia Giuffre's claims against Prince Andrew
The Government has removed its advice not to travel to a number of long-haul flight destinations

Red list slashed as latest travel update comes into force

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report
Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'
The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis
The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says
Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella

Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella

