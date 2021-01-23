French doctors call for ban on talking on public transport to halt Covid-19 spread

23 January 2021, 13:30

French doctors have told people not to chat to each other on public transport.
French doctors have told people not to chat to each other on public transport. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

People in France are being told to “avoid talking” on public transport in order to slow the spread of Covid in the country.

France already has tough restrictions in place, with a curfew in place from 6pm to 6am and restaurants closed since October.

However, the French Academy of Doctors have issued new guidance saying people should "avoid talking or making phone calls" in subways, buses or anywhere in public where social distancing is not possible.

Masks have been mandatory on public transport in France since May, but travellers often loosen or remove them to talk on the phone.

The new guidance comes as other French experts are calling for a third national lockdown to be implemented, something the government has sought to avoid.

Read more: Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?

Read more: Doctors call for gap between Pfizer vaccine doses to be halved to six weeks

On Thursday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said the government were now asking people to use medical grade masks rather than homemade fabric face masks due to concerns about the more contagious strain of Covid first found in the UK.

However, schools remain open in France, with university students set to return from 25 January, despite rising case numbers and hospitalisations.

More than half of the country's intensive care beds are occupied by Covid patients, with more virus patients now in French hospitals than in October, when President Emmanuel Macron imposed a second lockdown.

Infections are also steadily rising, with at least 20,000 new cases recorded per day, suggesting hospital numbers will only climb further.

Read more: NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

Read more: Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained as protests sweep Russia

There have been 72,647 virus-related deaths in France, second only to the UK in Europe.

Protests were expected around France on Saturday against virus-related lay-offs and in support of those arrested for holding a techno rave party despite virus restrictions.

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of customers queuing at the check-in desk in Heathrow's Terminal 2 departures hall.

Day two of crowded scenes at Heathrow as airport bosses say social distancing is 'impossible'
Yulia Navalnaya posted this image on Instagram after she was detained

Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained as protests sweep Russia
Russia Navalny Protests

Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny’s release

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Hong Kong lockdown

Thousands of Hongkongers locked down as coronavirus cases surge
Two police officers were injured breaking up a party in London last weekend.

Police officers injured breaking up 200 person covid rule-breaker party in west London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns
NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants
Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Natasha Devon tells James O'Brien 'hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health'

'Hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health', Natasha Devon says
Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

James had to point out to the caller he had broken the rules...

Caller gives shocking answer over ease of getting house party invite

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London