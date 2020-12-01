Michael Gove tells LBC he doesn’t support ‘vaccine passports’ for pubs and restaurants

1 December 2020, 08:22 | Updated: 1 December 2020, 08:26

By Asher McShane

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said he does not support plans that could see restaurants, bars and cinemas turning customers away if they have not had a Covid jab.

Nadhim Zahawi, the minister appointed to be responsible for the rollout of covid vaccines, was asked whether firms should adopt an "immunity passport."

Mr Zahawi said: "We are looking at the technology.

"I think you'll probably find that restaurants and bars and cinemas and other venues, sports venues, will probably also use that system - as they have done with the (test and trace) app."

Such a regime could result in people without the vaccine facing severe restrictions.

Mr Zahawi said: "I think people have to make a decision.

"But I think you'll probably find many service providers will want to engage with this in the way they did with the app."

But Michael Gove told Nick Ferrari today that he did not support the plans.

"The most important thing we need to concentrate on is just rolling the vaccine out, making sure it's available to as many people as possible" he said.

Separately the Prime Minister is braced for a damaging Tory rebellion as MPs vote on a new toughened system of tiered coronavirus controls for England.

The Government is expected to win Tuesday's Commons vote on the new rules - which are due to come into effect the following day - after Labour said it would abstain.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Sir Keir Starmer - who has previously backed Government measures - said while his party had "serious misgivings" it would not be in the national interest to vote them down when the virus still posed a "serious risk".

However, with scores of Conservative MPs deeply unhappy at the extent of the restrictions, the vote is likely to throw Tory divisions into sharp relief.

Many backbenchers are furious their constituencies face stricter controls than before the latest lockdown which ends on Wednesday.

At a No 10 news conference on Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped some areas could be moved into lower tiers when the restrictions come up for their first fortnightly review on December 16.

But scientists advising the Government have made clear they see little scope for any widespread easing before Christmas.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The container holding Kaavan the elephant is blessed by monks

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia

Indonesia volcanoes erupt

Thousands flee as activity in Indonesian volcanoes increases

UN humanitarian needs

UN says pandemic to fan surge in humanitarian needs in 2021

Bethlehem Christmas

Coronavirus robs Bethlehem of Christmas cheer

International Federation of Red Cross President Francesco Rocca

Red Cross president urges fight against Covid vaccine ‘fake news’
White House coronavirus adviser Dr Scott Atlas

Science adviser to Donald Trump to leave the White House

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sir Philip Green's career and wealth revealed as Arcadia faces administration

Who is Arcadia owner Sir Philip Green? A look at his net worth and business career
Sir Philip Green's retail empire Arcadia faces administration

Arcadia group collapse: Will Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton close?
Self-employment grant: The third system has been launched on November 30

How to apply for government self-employment grant and who is eligible

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain was quick to point out this caller wasn't correct

'A business requiring you to have a vaccine before using it is not akin to a dictatorship'
Angela Eagle: Tier 3 businesses forced to close should be 'properly compensated'

Angela Eagle: Tier 3 businesses that close should be 'properly compensated'
Shelagh was left questioning why some people think they are special

Covid rules apply to everyone 'including celebrities', Downing Street warns
This caller told LBC he thought he would be out of a job

'Even though livelihoods are at risk we need stricter lockdown rules,' caller tells LBC
'Up to 40% of non-London pubs will close come March,' predicts publican

'Up to 40% of non-London pubs will close come March,' predicts publican
James O'Brien reacts to Culture Secretary's concerns over The Crown

James O'Brien reacts to Culture Secretary's concerns over The Crown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London