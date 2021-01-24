Two women rescued from blizzard charged over Covid lockdown breaches

24 January 2021, 16:47 | Updated: 24 January 2021, 16:57

The walkers were rescued from close to the summit of Ben Lomond.
The walkers were rescued from close to the summit of Ben Lomond. Picture: Lomond Mountain Rescue Team/S Tinley

By Joe Cook

Two women in their 20s have been charged “in connection with culpable and reckless conduct” after they were rescued from a Scottish mountain during a blizzard.

On Saturday afternoon, police and mountain rescue teams were called out to Ben Lomond, a 974 metre mountain in the Scottish Highlands.

The walkers were stuck near the summit called the mountain rescue to request “assistance to descend the hill” as the weather deteriorated.

A large scale operation was launched, including the use of a helicopter, according to the Daily Record.

Read more: Snow UK: Four Covid vaccine centres close as police advise against snowball fights

Read more: Former health secretary Lord Lansley tells LBC he thinks lockdown will last until May

“The women were assisted and walked off the hill and both uninjured,” according to a police spokesperson.

“They have been charged in connection with culpable and reckless conduct."

In Scotland, exercise is only permitted if it starts and finishes in the same place, which must within five miles from the boundary of your local authority area.

Read more: Scotland's lockdown to continue until at least the middle of February, Sturgeon says

Read more: Rioting youths set fire to Covid test centre in protest at Dutch curfew

The women are understood to be from Fife, around 70 miles from where they were rescued in the Highlands.

Scottish Mountain Rescue have warned people to take care to “be extra safe” and “don’t push your limits or the conditions” as rescues may take longer than normal.

Earlier this month Scottish Police Chief Constable Iain Livingstone urged people to stay at home, adding: "Be assured, be very clear, where officers encounter wilful and blatant offences we will continue to act decisively to enforce the law, as the public would expect."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine in Qixia City in east China's Shandong Province

11 rescued after two weeks underground following China gold mine explosion
Virus Outbreak Netherlands

Dutch police clash with lockdown protesters in Amsterdam and Eindhoven
Virus Outbreak Israel

Israeli police clash with ultra-Orthodox protesters over school lockdown
Young people set fire to a Covid test site in Urk, protesting the curfew.

Rioting youths set fire to Covid test centre in protest at Dutch curfew
SAGE member Kamlesh Khunti told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday border restrictions will be here for the foreseeable future.

Border restrictions here for foreseeable future, SAGE member tells LBC
Coronavirus testing facility set on fire

Rioting youths in Dutch village set fire to coronavirus testing centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Judge Rinder: Labour's failures on antisemitism 'deeply frightening'

Judge Rinder: Rise of antisemitism is 'deeply frightening'

Brexit fuelling appetite for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests

Brexit fuelling calls for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests
David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate
Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns
NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London