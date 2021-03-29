Covid 'most likely' passed to humans from bats via other animal, draft WHO study finds

29 March 2021, 07:30

Covid-19 was most likely passed to humans from bats via another animal, the draft study found
Covid-19 was most likely passed to humans from bats via another animal, the draft study found. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Covid-19 was "most likely" passed to humans via another animal that caught the virus from bats, a leaked draft copy of a joint World Health Organisation (WHO) study has found.

Claims that coronavirus was spread following a laboratory leak are "extremely unlikely", according to the report that was obtained by the Associated Press.

The news agency said it received "what appeared to be a near-final version (of the study) on Monday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country".

However, the AP added that it was unclear whether the report might still be altered prior to its official publication.

The WHO diplomat did not want to be identified as they did not have the authority to release the information before it is published.

Read more: Covid didn't start in Wuhan wet market and 'lab leak' theory dismissed by WHO

Watch: WHO's Wuhan probe 'complete farce' fumes defence select committee chair

Although the findings produced no great surprises, many questions remain unanswered. Therefore, the team proposed further research in every area except for the lab leak hypothesis.

The release date of the study has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether China was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent it from being blamed for the pandemic.

Researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood, concluding that transmission through a second animal was likely to very likely.

They also evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely and said that spread through "cold-chain" food products was possible but not likely.

Read more: WHO team visits Wuhan market where first Covid infections detected

Read more: WHO team released from quarantine to probe Covid origins in Wuhan

The closest relative of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronaviruses. However, the report says that "the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link".

It said that highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the virus, which suggests they could be carriers.

The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February.

Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the Wuhan mission, said on Friday that the report had been finalised and was being fact-checked and translated.

"I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly," he said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Swimming pools are amongst the outdoor sport facilities that are opening today.

Live updates as lockdown easing begins in England

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel blames German ‘perfectionism’ for current virus woes

Indonesia refinery fire

Hundreds evacuated amid fire at oil refinery

Lawyer Eric Nelson, left, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

Former police officer faces trial over death of George Floyd

Tug boats work to free the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned Ever Given

Container ship stuck in Suez Canal ‘partially refloated’

A WHO-China joint study press conference in Wuhan last February

WHO-China report says animals likely source of Covid-19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford
Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London