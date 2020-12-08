One in four deaths involved Covid-19 at end of November - ONS

All regions in England had a higher number of deaths than the five-year average. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

New figures reveal one in four deaths in England and Wales registered at the end of November involved coronavirus.

In the week ending November 27, 24.4 percent of total registered deaths mentioned the “novel coronavirus”, the highest since the week ending May 15.

The Office for National Statistics reported there were 3,040 deaths registered in the week ending November 27.

This is a 13 percent jump from the week before, when 2,697 deaths were registered.

All regions in England had a higher number of deaths than the five-year average for the third week in a row.

Overall, deaths were 20 percent higher for the week ending November 27 than for the average across the same period over the past five years. This is equivalent to 2,099 excess deaths.

The latest coronavirus deaths figures were released as the first members of the public were given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock became emotional on LBC, as he told Nick Ferrari he had a tear in his eye as he watched the first patient being vaccinated.

Margaret Keenan, 90, received the jab at 6.31am in Coventry on Tuesday, marking the start of a phased rollout of the vaccine to older people, NHS staff and care home workers.

Jabs will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country from Tuesday - dubbed "V-Day" by Mr Hancock.

It’s V-Day.



Thank you to everyone who’s made this possible, from @MHRAgovuk clinicians, NHS admin staff, doctors, nurses, everyone who volunteered in the trials & those getting the jab today.



Let’s get this done! pic.twitter.com/fDixTMDXip — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 8, 2020

However, despite the end being in sight, the Health Secretary cautioned: “There are still months to go and we have got to hold our resolve."

“We have got to stick at it and we have got to keep this virus suppressed while we get the rollout [of the vaccine] going.”

There are warnings that London may soon enter Tier 3, as cases rose in three quarters of the capital’s boroughs in the seven days to December 3.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on Londoners to remember the virus is about and suggested tighter restrictions could be introduced “later this month” if cases surge.

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock told LBC: "My message to everybody in London is please respect the restrictions; respect what needs to be done; keep yourself and your family and your community and your city safe.”

A total of 75,092 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the ONS.