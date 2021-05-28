Covid: Over 1.5m people flew into UK in first four months of 2021, figures show

28 May 2021, 11:32 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 12:08

More than 1.5 million passengers have arrived in the UK in 2021
More than 1.5 million passengers have arrived in the UK in 2021. Picture: Charles Bowman/Zuma Press/PA Images

By Will Taylor

More than 1.5 million people flew into the UK in the first four months of this year despite Boris Johnson boasting of having one of the toughest border regimes in the world.

Labour has blasted the quarantine policy as "weak and dangerous" as the Indian variant continues to spread. In March, the PM said the UK has "one of the toughest border regimes anywhere in the world" when the first cases of the Brazilian variant were detected in the UK.

Home Office figures for January to April show that in each of the four months, around two thirds of the arrivals were British nationals.

The data was published after anger at the Government's approach to allowing some travel despite the fear of variants and new cases being imported.

It also follows LBC's exclusive, which revealed more than 100 direct flights have landed in the UK since India was put on the red list.

It has now emerged the variant first identified in India, which vaccines work against but appears to be more transmissible, was responsible for 75% of Covid cases in the UK.

"The Conservatives' border protections against Covid are weak and dangerous, putting our hopes for freedom at risk.

"Time and time again, the UK Government promised strong border measures, but the truth is now out - millions of people have been flying in to the UK with only a tiny percentage going into hotel quarantine.

"It's beyond reckless that so many people arrived during the third lockdown when international travel was supposed to be tightly restricted. No wonder we have had so many variant outbreaks, with Conservative chaos on border protections."

From January 18, travellers coming from overseas had to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test, and the travel corridors were suspended, forcing arrivals to self-isolate for 10 days after landing.

Read more: UK travel rules: Can I holiday abroad and which countries are allowing Brits to enter?

Read more: Amber list countries: What are the rules for holidaymakers?

This was made more stringent when the Government began red-listing countries where the public health situation was considered so grave that arrivals from those places would need to book a hotel quarantine.

Mr Johnson has previously said the Government "instituted one of the toughest border regimes in the world".

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Protecting public health is our priority and as we reopen international travel safely we will maintain 100% health checks at the border to protect the wider public and our vaccine rollout.

"We have some of the most stringent border measures in the world, banning travel from red list countries, Implementing passenger locator forms for all arrivals and implementing a strict three-test regime for arrivals.

"Border Force check every passenger who arrives at the border to ensure they have complied with the health measures and we have overseen mandatory 10-day quarantine for those arriving from amber countries at home and in a managed facility for those from red list countries."

The data also shows how travel to the UK completely collapsed as the pandemic began.

A total of 7 million people arrived by air in January 2020, followed by 6.8 million in February, before that figure nearly halved in March, when the first lockdown began.

Then in April, a mere 112,300 people are recorded as arriving, followed by 139,300 in May and 194,900 in June 2020.

By contrast, 631,500 people arrived in January 2021, followed by 319,200 in February, 386,600 in March and 447,300 in April.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spanish stamps

Spanish postal service condemned over skin-coloured Equality Stamps
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian president set for meeting with Putin amid showdown with EU
Huge crowds packed into the streets in Chinatown

Huge crowd descends on London's Chinatown for Covid jabs on 'vaccine bus'
Tokyo Games

Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency with safe Olympics at stake
Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan to extend virus emergency in Tokyo weeks before Olympics open
A house mouse

Plague of mice threatens huge tracts of land in Australia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes

James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes
'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary

'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary
Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC
Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date

Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date
Eddie Mair hit out at Matt Hancock

Eddie Mair: Matt Hancock is dodging scrutiny by muting journalists
This caller explained her view to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Blaming politicians won't help': Caller who lost loved one opens up to Shelagh

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London