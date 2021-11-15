Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates

15 November 2021, 05:59 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 06:13

Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test
Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

People in Wales will need to use their NHS Covid passes to enter cinemas, theatres and concert halls from today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The extension of the scheme is one of a number of measures to be strengthened in response to a high level of the virus across the country.

People are also being encouraged to revert back to working from home, according to the Welsh Government.

Self-isolation guidance has also been changed for people who live with someone who tests positive for coronavirus.

They are now told to self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test, whilst previously they only needed to quarantine if they got symptoms or tested positive.

The extension of the Covid pass to cinemas, theatres and concert halls for the over-18s was approved by the Senedd in a vote last week.

Dawn Bowden, deputy minister for arts and sport, said cases were "very high" and a collective effort was needed to "bring them under control" and keep arts venues open.

"Extending the use of the Covid Pass to cinemas, theatres and concert halls is another way we can strengthen the measures we have in place to keep us all safe," she added.

Read more: Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people

Read more: PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal

"I understand the challenges this sector has faced during the pandemic - this will help keep these businesses open during the difficult autumn and winter months ahead.

"We want to do everything we can to keep Wales open and to keep Wales safe and to give people the confidence to return to these venues."

Wales has seen over 2,000 cases a day for all but two days of the last two weeks of complete data.

The NHS Covid Pass was introduced a month ago for entry to nightclubs and larger indoor and outdoor events despite opposition from the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats.

People can also show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

But those who fake a coronavirus test result or vaccination status will be committing a criminal offence and face a fixed penalty notice.

Read more: Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds

Read more: Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

"The feedback we have had suggests the system is working well," said health minister Eluned Morgan.

"We will continue to work with the sectors introducing the pass to support them."

Workplaces are required by law to undertake Covid risk assessments, and to put reasonable measures in place to ensure staff safety.

The Welsh Government will use the current enforcement regimes for monitoring compliance.

A premises could be issued with an improvement notice or closure notice, while a fixed penalty notice and a maximum fine for businesses of £10,000 can be issued.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

Ali Abucar Ali was stabbed to death in Brentford.

Tributes paid to 'hero' stabbed to death in Brentford as more than £60k raised

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal

Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people

Liverpool Women's Hospital has been cordoned off after the explosion.

Three arrested in terror probe after fatal taxi explosion at Liverpool hospital

Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'
The sight of a fully vaccinated Santa appeared to draw anger online

'Boycott Tesco' calls after Xmas advert shows fully vaccinated Santa

Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre

The Queen is disappointed she will have to miss this year's Remembrance Sunday event

Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds

The Queen will be back at Sunday's remembrance service

Queen returns to public eye for Remembrance service after doctors' orders to rest

A man has been charged with murder after the Brentford stabbings

Brentford stabbings: Man charged with murder after 20-year-old dies

Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks.

Tougher punishments target Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics

COP26 has agreed a new climate deal.

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks

Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal.

Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police dragged protesters out of the road.

Police drag XR protesters out of the road as they hijack Lord Mayor's Show
Richard Ratcliffe went 21 days on hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 21 days
A man was killed in the stabbing

'This is England': Man killed and pensioner seriously injured after Brentford stabbings
The tense stand off has proved fatal for migrants

Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine
Douglas Ross has come under fire for outside earnings

'Sleaze' accusations grow as Scottish Tory leader fails to declare £28k from extra jobs
Boris Johnson has faith in an "ambitious outcome".

COP26: Climate crisis talks enter overtime with 'ambitious outcome in sight'
Bailey was sentenced to life for the violent attack

Pictured: Grinning teen who murdered vulnerable man in nighttime horror attack
Nicola Sturgeon's government has put sanitary products in men's toilets

Scottish Government puts sanitary products in men's toilets for transgender staff
Britney declared Friday "the best day ever".

'Best day ever': Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years
Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police