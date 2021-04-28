Spain to see holidaymakers return 'by June,' country's tourism minister says

28 April 2021, 07:36 | Updated: 28 April 2021, 07:48

Holidays across Europe could be allowed using Covid passports from June
Holidays across Europe could be allowed using Covid passports from June. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Coronavirus passports which allow Brits to spend their summer holidays in France, Germany, Italy and the US could be ready by late June, reports suggest.

Leaders from across the US and Europe are set to meet at the G7 Summit in Cornwall between 11 and 13 June, when it is reported the UK has asked to hold talks about a system for allowing vaccinated people to travel.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has requested the meeting which will look at "digital solutions to simplify and facilitate international travel", according to reports in the Telegraph.

Spain's tourism minister has also said he hopes to welcome holidaymakers back to the country by June with a vaccine certificate scheme being trialled in the country in May.

READ MORE: Quarter of UK adults have now received two doses of coronavirus vaccine

READ MORE: Single Covid jab 'cuts transmission by up to half', new PHE study suggests

Countries could be added to 'travel corridors' by 28 June - similar to plans already in place in England which were suspended in January due to lockdown - that would allow tourists and business visitors to skip tests and quarantine if they have been given a jab.

The UK Government is yet to officially announce whether restrictions on travel abroad will be eased on 17 May - the earliest possible date under the roadmap - or which destinations people can visit without self-isolating on their return.

Holidays across Europe could be allowed using Covid passports by June
Holidays across Europe could be allowed using Covid passports by June. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, Spain has said it will be ready to welcome back tourists - including holidaymakers from the UK - in the same month.

The country, which welcomed 18 million Brits in 2019, will trial its 'digital certificate scheme' in May with a view to a wider rollout in June if successful.

Tourism minister Fernando Valdes Verelst told a travel and tourism conference in Mexico on Tuesday: "I think the best thing that Governments right now can provide to travellers is certainty, give the proper information and the security that they can travel and they can come back to the countries.

READ MORE: 'Significant proportion' of population have concerns over vaccine passports, study finds

"In those terms, in the European Union, we put in place a system ... that provides us with digital certificate.

"Spain is going to be ready in June to use this digital certificate. We are doing a pilot programme in May, in all our 46 airports.

"We are going to give all these travellers that certainty. Spain is going to be ready in June to tell all travellers worldwide that you can visit us."

The European Union has also set out plans for vaccine certificates that could be used by UK holidaymakers this summer.

Digital Green Certificates will be accepted as "proof" a person had a Covid-19 jab, received a negative test result or recovered from the virus, according to the European Commission's proposal.

Jet2 has criticised the UK Government's travel plans so far
Jet2 has criticised the UK Government's travel plans so far. Picture: PA Images

Some airlines and travel companies have been critical of the UK's Global Travel Taskforce, announced earlier in April alongside a proposed traffic light system for international travel which lacked crucial detail for firms.

Low cost carrier Jet2, which has cancelled all its flights until 24 June, said on Tuesday it was "disappointed at the lack of clarity contained in the Task Force's report, in particular the as yet to be populated 'traffic light' framework for destinations, and full details and cost of the associated testing regime."

READ MORE: Covid-19 passports raise 'ethical questions' but no plans confirmed yet, says Vaccines Minister

"Unsurprisingly, given the short-term uncertainty, customers are booking significantly closer to departure for summer 21," the company added.

A UK Government spokesperson said: "Ensuring free and open travel with our European partners is vitally important which is why we will be engaging the European Commission on reopening travel routes from the UK shortly."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman grieves

Indian coronavirus death toll crosses 200,000 threshold amid devastating surge
Breaking News

European Parliament votes to approve Brexit trade deal

The USS Firebolt

US navy fires warning shots in Persian Gulf encounter with Iranian vessels
Funeral pyres can be seen of the patients who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus

India's Covid-19 death toll passes 200,000 but true scale likely to be far higher
A woman reading a Kindle

Publisher pulls Philip Roth biography and cuts ties with author Bailey
A single Covid jab could cut transmission by up to a half

Single Covid jab 'cuts transmission by up to half', new PHE study suggests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son
Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again
James came to a revelation after discussing the issue

James O'Brien's revelation after PM accused of 'bodies piled high' comments
Nick Ferrari challenged the Work and Pensions Secretary

'Would you spend £5,900 on an armchair?' - Nick Ferrari grills Government Minister
The comments come after a series of accusations against the PM

'Is Boris Johnson on the ropes?' - Nick Ferrari asks former Downing Street insider

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London