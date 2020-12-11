Breaking News

Covid R rate rises slightly to between 0.9 and 1

11 December 2020, 13:42 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 13:45

File photo: Social distancing sign on Regent St, London
File photo: Social distancing sign on Regent St, London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Government scientists have said they are "not confident" that R is below 1 in all English regions after it rose to between 0.9 and 1 in the past week.

The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK is now between 0.9 and 1, the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said.

The R value in England is between 0.8 and 1, but Sage said it is not confident that R is below 1 across the country, particularly in London and parts of the South East.

Read more: Self-isolation period cut from 14 to ten days from Monday

Read more: London faces 'tipping point' in Covid fight as Mayor unveils new measures

Last week, the R number was between 0.8 and 1.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

An R number between 0.9 and 1 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 9 and 10 other people.

The estimates for R and the growth rate are provided by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), a sub-group of Sage.

The growth rate, which estimates how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, is between minus 2% and zero for the UK as a whole.

It means the number of new infections is shrinking by between zero and 2% every day.

Estimates for R and growth rates are shown as a range and the true values are likely to lie within this range, according to the experts.

Sage also said the figures published on Friday more accurately represent the average situation over the past few weeks rather than the present situation.

Kim Ki-duk

Award-winning South Korean director Kim Ki-duk dies with Covid-19
Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex

Mass testing rolled out at secondary schools for worst-hit areas of London, Kent and Essex
NHS

Man on trial in Germany accused of threatening to blow up British hospital
Police issue £10k fine after 45-person London office party

Police issue £10k fine after 45-person London office party

EU summit

EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks

Virus Outbreak

US panel recommends approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

What does a no-deal Brexit mean?

What does a no-deal Brexit mean?

James O'Brien's most powerful Brexit monologue yet

James O'Brien's most powerful Brexit monologue yet

'I won't Covid test my son and risk ruining Christmas', caller tells LBC

'I won't Covid test my son and risk ruining Christmas', caller tells LBC
Culture Secretary defends his calls for The Crown 'fiction disclaimer'

Culture Secretary defends his calls for The Crown 'fiction disclaimer'
'It's a stunt' caller brands weapons buyback scheme 'garbage'

'It's a stunt' caller brands weapons buyback scheme 'garbage'
Tearful woman furious at LBC caller refusing to wear a mask

Tearful woman furious at LBC caller refusing to wear a mask

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller who refuses to wear a face mask

