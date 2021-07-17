Six people can meet indoors as Covid restrictions ease in Wales

17 July 2021, 08:20

Covid restrictions in Wales have eased as of today
Covid restrictions in Wales have eased as of today. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Up to six people can now meet inside homes in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are further eased.

Limits on the number of people who can meet in public places or at outdoor events have also been scrapped, while groups of up to 30 children are now free to visit residential activity centres

Organised indoor events for up to 1,000 people seated and 200 standing can now take place and ice rinks can also reopen.

Companies will also have to provide their staff with comprehensive information on the risks and mitigations identified in their Covid-19 risk assessments.

Read more: Most Covid restrictions in Wales set to be lifted from 7 August

Read more: Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

It comes as the nation moves to alert Level 1, ahead of a move to Level 0 on 7 August when most coronavirus measures will be lifted.

However, face masks will still be mandatory in most indoor public spaces, except for pubs and restaurants and schools.

Vaccination certificates will also be available to people in Wales who need them, such as for foreign travel or to visit venues, but would not be compulsory.

Read more: Covid deaths in Wales drop to zero for first week since start of pandemic

Read more: Wales delays easing Covid rules by four weeks amid Delta cases spike

Speaking in the Senedd earlier this week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "Life will have returned very substantially to how it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.

"But here in Wales, we will not abandon all those measures which have done so much to keep us all safe."

Mr Drakeford said he was "reasonably confident" the vaccination programme has weakened the link between infections and serious illness.

"But there is still a risk that this third wave of the pandemic could cause real harm - either direct harm from the virus or indirect harm from, for example, people having to isolate," he said.

Wales is currently seeing 145 cases of Covid per 100,000 people - the lowest figure in the four UK nations - and it also has one of the highest jab rates in the world, with three in four adults having received both doses.

The latest figures show that 1,892,082 people have had both vaccines, while 2,279,139 people - 90.3 per cent - have had their first dose.

