Unvaccinated people 32 times more likely to die with Covid-19, study suggests

1 November 2021, 15:53

There was "consistently lower" rate of death from coronavirus among vaccinated people
There was "consistently lower" rate of death from coronavirus among vaccinated people. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Unvaccinated people are 32 times more likely to die with Covid-19 than people who have received both doses, new research suggests.

There was "consistently lower" rate of death from coronavirus in those who had had both jabs compared with those who had had one or no vaccinations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The research used age-standardised mortality rates, which take into account differences in age and population size to allow comparisons between different vaccination groups.

READ MORE: Booster jabs now offered without appointments in England

READ MORE: US spies admit they may never know if Covid leaked from Wuhan lab in new report

The mortality rate among unvaccinated people was 849.7 per 100,000 from January 2 and September 24, 2021.

For people at least 21 days after a second dose of vaccine, the rate was just 26.2 per 100,000.

For those less than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine, the mortality rate was estimated at 192.4 per 100,000, while for those at least 21 days after a first jab the rate was lower, at 105.3.

Responding to the figures, Dr Peter English, former consultant in communicable disease control, said: "These are among the best available data on the effectiveness of vaccines at preventing the most serious adverse outcome of Covid-19.

"Vaccines are not 100% effective, so some people will get ill or die despite having been vaccinated. As the proportion of the population that is vaccinated increases, the number of deaths in people who have been vaccinated will increase.

"The important message here is that vaccination is highly effective against death from Covid-19. You are 32 times less likely to die if you have been fully vaccinated than if you are unvaccinated; and a single dose also provides some (although less than two doses) protection."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, today

'Whatever the f*** they're doing': Greta Thunberg in foul-mouthed rant at COP26 leaders

The bus was set alight by masked men on Monday morning

Masked men hijack bus and set it alight in Northern Ireland in attack linked to Brexit

Breaking
Breaking News

Cop26: India says it will only aim for net zero by 2070 in major blow to Boris Johnson

Joe Biden was filmed shutting his eyes during a Cop26 speech

Joe Biden caught 'taking micro nap' as he listens to Cop26 speeches

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

Firefighters at the scene of the collision today

Salisbury train crash: Driver sustained life-changing injuries, police say

COP26 Summit - Day Two

Humanity is already in trouble, Sir David Attenborough warns world leaders at COP26

Vax has been named the word of the year.

'Vax' declared word of the year by Oxford English Dictionary

Boris Johnson has delivered his speech at the opening ceremony at COP26.

PM lists three cities that could be lost if no climate action is taken

Live
Boris Johnson greets Joe Biden at COP26

Watch again: PM urges world leaders to tackle ‘doomsday device’ of climate change

Elon Musk has said on Twitter that he is ready to sell billions of dollars of Tesla shares

Musk: I'll sell $6bn of Tesla shares if UN shows how cash can 'solve world hunger'

The revellers dressed staged a mock Insulate Britain protest

Party-goers 'terrify' Londoners as they dress up as Insulate Britain protesters on Halloween
LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch and drink spiking campaigner Rose Stokes.

'Terrifying': LBC joins spiking victims on London night out as reports surge

Disruptive protest groups such as Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion are "not heroes", claims Liz Truss.

Truss: Insulate Britain are not heroes and give environmentalism 'a bad name'

More than 60 books and articles are said to be featured on the list

Civil servants handed reading list to help them 'confront their privilege'

Paul O'Dwyer was pronounced dead on the banks of the Cleddau river.

Tributes paid to ex-soldier who lost his life trying to save paddleboarders

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has stepped down from his role following an inquiry into his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays boss Jes Staley quits after inquiry into links with Jeffrey Epstein
The post-Brexit fishing licences dispute continues between France and the UK.

Fishing row: France will toughen port and border checks unless UK makes 'significant move'
Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to get their booster as soon as they are

Booster jabs now offered without appointments in England

Boris Johnson will tell leaders to take real action instead of just talking about the climate crisis

Climate at 'one minute to midnight,' says PM - but China, Russia and Brazil snub COP26
Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid, but says she has not seen the President in person since Tuesday

Biden's press secretary tests positive for Covid after deciding not to attend COP26
Police arrest a suspect following the attack on a Tokyo train

Man dressed as 'Joker' injures 17 in Tokyo knife and arson attack
The scene of the train crash this morning

13 people taken to hospital after Salisbury train crash

The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

UN Secretary-General: Climate hopes 'unfulfilled but not buried'
The first day of COP26 saw protests, speeches and travel problems

Analysis: What we know from day one of COP26

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights

'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police