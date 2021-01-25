Covid: Are summer holidays cancelled in 2021?

Summer holidays 2021 are likely to be cancelled due to strict travel restrictions. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Will there be no summer holidays in 2021? Quarantine hotels, strict isolation periods and travel restriction plans revealed by the government.

Coronavirus rates and the risk of new Covid variants are now threatening to cancel summer holidays for UK residents in 2021.

In plans yet to be outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the government, it’s believed the introduction of quarantine hotels, long self-isolation periods and further travel restrictions will make summer holidays this year impossible.

Cabinet sources told The Times the Prime Minister is expected to sign off on a tougher travel proposal, which is modelled on the system already in place in Australia, in the coming days in a bid to prevent the new strain overrunning the vaccine programme.

So are summer holidays cancelled in 2021? Will you still be able to have staycations? What’s the latest on quarantine hotels? Here’s everything you need to know:

Summer holidays abroad could mean quarantine hotels and long isolation periods. Picture: PA

Are summer holidays cancelled in 2021?

Nothing official has been confirmed, however, experts have said travelling abroad is looking unlikely.

Not only does it bring threat of new Covid variants to the UK, but the vaccination process in England could last until the summer, bringing with it continued lockdown rules.

Other countries will also be behind the UK in their immunisation progress and will have their own travel rules which will also need to be followed.

Will we be able to have staycations?

This will depend on how lockdown unfolds and whether the government reintroduce the tier system.

At the moment lockdown restrictions are expected to begin lifting at Easter time.

All arrivals into the UK will need to quarantine in local hotels. Picture: PA

What are quarantine hotels in the UK? How long will we need to isolate for?

The plans - which are yet to be confirmed - include all UK arrivals, including British residents, will need to isolate for 10 days in an airport hotel no matter where they’ve travelled from.

This could also be done at the cost of the person who travelled making a trip abroad extra expensive.