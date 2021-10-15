Breaking News

Covid tests at lab halted after potential 43,000 people get wrong PCR result

15 October 2021, 08:54 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 10:20

Around 43,000 people could have been given an incorrect negative PCR test
Around 43,000 people could have been given an incorrect negative PCR test. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Covid testing at a private laboratory has been suspended after 43,000 people potentially got an incorrect negative PCR result.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The findings come after an investigation by NHS Test and Trace.

The affected people would have received their results between 8 September and 12 October and mostly come from the South West of England.

The Health Security Agency said the investigation followed reports of people getting negative PCR results after testing positive using the cheaper and quicker lateral flow devices.

It stressed there were no technical issues with either testing kits, and that other labs are still working as normal.

Immensa Health Clinic Ltd has been told to suspend its testing operations at its Wolverhampton lab by the NHS.

It is thought around 43,000 people could have been given the wrong negative result.

Anyone who tests positive using a lateral flow device is asked to use a PCR kit to verify the result.

All samples were sent to the Wolverhampton lab, which has processed 400,000 tests – most of which will have been negative.

The NHS is now getting in touch with anyone who could still be infectious and will advise them to get another test.

Read more: Cheaper lateral flow tests to replace PCR swabs for tourists in half-term holiday boost

It is thought most of those affected come from the South West, as well as people in the South East and Wales.

Close contacts with symptoms will also be advised to get checked.

Dr Will Welfare, public health incident director of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "There is no evidence of any faults with LFD [lateral flow device] or PCR test kits themselves and the public should remain confident in using them and in other laboratory services currently provided.

"If you get a positive LFD test, it’s important to make sure that you then get a follow up PCR test to confirm you have Covid-19.

"If you have symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolate and take a PCR test."

Andrea Riposati, CEO of Immensa Health Clinic Ltd, said: "We are fully collaborating with UKHSA on this matter.

"Quality is paramount for us. We have proudly analysed more than 2.5M samples for NHS Test and Trace, working closely with the great teams at DHSC and UKHSA.

"We do not wish this matter or anything else to tarnish the amazing work done by the UK in this pandemic."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has called in foreign workers to sort out supply chain issues, which include a massive build-up of cargo in Felixstowe, right

Boris Johnson calls in foreign workers in desperate bid to save Christmas

Mr Shapps insists he did not want the foreign drivers anyway

Just dozens of foreign HGV drivers take up 5,000 visas but Shapps says that's good

Mr Clinton is being treated in hospital

Ex president Bill Clinton taken to hospital after suffering infection

Troops told LBC about their efforts in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan

Troops tell LBC they did 'everything we could' to help bring Afghan people to the UK

PC Dwyer has been dismissed from West Yorkshire Police after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Police officer sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity tuck shop

Police chiefs are considering a direct entry route into the police for military intelligence personnel

Police could bring in military to help investigate organised crime gangs

The contactless limit is rising from £45 to £100

Contactless limit rises to £100 but experts insist risk of fraud remains 'low'

The Queen made the remarks after attending the ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd in Cardiff

'They talk but don't do': Queen hits out at leaders for 'irritating' climate inaction

Ministers say the move will make international travel easier and cheaper

Cheaper lateral flow tests to replace PCR swabs for tourists in half-term holiday boost

Banksy's Love Is In The Bin sold for over £18m

Partially shredded Banksy painting sells for £18,582,000

Kingston Town House has won a prestigious architecture award

Kingston University Town House wins top UK architecture prize

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham

Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing of Afghan refugee Hazrat Wali

Supermarkets have been accused of trying to cover up shortages on shelves

Supermarkets accused of 'disguising' poorly-stocked shelves amid supply shortage

Mr Allott said Sarah Everard should not have "submitted" to arrest by her killer Wayne Couzens

Police boss who said women need to be ‘streetwise’ in wake of Sarah Everard’s murder quits

Police are hunting two fake police officers who tried to gain access to a property

Police hunt fake cops with handcuffs & batons who demanded to search woman's home

Officers arrested the suspect after 30 minutes

Norway bow and arrow attack 'appears to be act of terror' as five killed

Latest News

See more Latest News

The campaign aims to reduce sexual crimes

'Don't Be that Guy': New police campaign tackles sex crimes

Insulate Britain plans to pause its activism

Eco protesters to suspend blocking roads after drivers fight back
The Night Tube will return on two lines from late November

London's Night Tube will return next month, Sadiq Khan confirms
Sajid Javid has criticised Sadiq Khan

'I can't understand it': Sajid Javid blasts Khan's London fireworks cancellation
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned of an industry shut down amid soaring gas prices

UK shutdown warning: Industry 'could stop' in winter cold snap as gas prices soar
The measures are to encourage GPs to move away from virtual appointments

Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments
Police in Florida arrested the man on Tuesday

Man arrested after toddler found gun and shot mother dead during work Zoom call
Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg

Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town
Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis
The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's NYE fireworks.

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob
'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid
'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations
Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'
NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police