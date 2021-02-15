Covid vaccine army commander 'absolutely' confident April's 32m jab target will be hit

15 February 2021, 10:43 | Updated: 15 February 2021, 11:01

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The army commander of the UK’s coronavirus vaccine rollout has told LBC he is “absolutely” confident 32 million jabs will be reached by the end of April.

Brigadier Phil Prosser, the Commander of Military Support to the Vaccine Delivery Programme, told Nick Ferrari: “Everybody is coming together from all parts of society to help with this, and the momentum we have achieved shows no signs of slowing.”

The UK has reached its target of giving more than 15 million people across the UK their first dose of a vaccine by February 15, paving the way for the next phase of the rollout - covering the next five priority groups including the over 50s - to begin.

The Government is aiming to get an offer of a vaccine to the estimated 17 million people in the next five groups by the end of April.

READ MORE: Ministers to start review of coronavirus lockdown measures after 15m jab milestone

READ MORE: Hancock tells LBC that government will lift lockdown measures 'as soon as we safely can'

Praising all those who have contributed to the vaccine rollout, Brig Prosser, commander of the 101 Logistic Brigade, said he had "the honour" of visiting a couple of vaccination sites last week.

"The moment you arrive, you get out and the volunteers are there to greet you, there’s a real air of military precision", he said, adding the NHS was "running these sites with the precision of a Formula One pit stop".

“What you sense is a real spirit, there’s a community spirit... there’s a team spirit, people are watching each other’s backs and there’s a spirit of hope as well,” he said.

He added: “We should remember that, as we’ve gone to the most at risk, the over-70s that we’ve achieved so far, a lot of the people most at risk haven’t been out for a year so coming out to a vaccine centre, you could just sense the relief once they’d had their vaccine.”

“This team won’t stop for anything I don’t think,” Brig Prosser said.

Brig Prosser, who has served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, told LBC being involved in the vaccine rollout is "probably the most special thing I've ever done, being here and protecting the nation at the heart of the action".

He said his wife, who is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, received the jab three weeks ago.

“Being part of the operation that helps protect my family and protect the families of everybody else in this country have just made it much more special,” he said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s father dies after hit-and-run crash in New York
Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, left, and Skea Nigel walk into the State Courts in Singapore

Briton admits breaking Singapore quarantine order after fiancee hotel room visit
A Google sign

Australian media company strikes Google news deal

Engineers take part in protests

Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

Donald Trump speaking at a podium

Impeachment may not be final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Two armoured personnel carriers are seen traversing on a road in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday

Tensions rise as protesters continue to defy Myanmar junta over coup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP

Pubs and restaurants should be open by Easter, insists Tory MP Steve Baker
Former London Mayoral candidate Rory Stewart distanced himself from the actions of the elite club

Rory Stewart: Bullingdon club 'very nasty, aggressive set-up'
Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise

Maajid Nawaz lambasts big tech crushing worker's attempts to organise
Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction
WHO's Wuhan investigation 'a complete farce' fumes Foreign Select Committee chair

WHO's Wuhan investigation 'a complete farce' fumes Defence Select Committee chair
David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM

David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London