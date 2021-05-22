Covid vaccine bookings now open to 32 and 33-year-olds in England

Vaccine appointments are now open to people as young as 32. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Bookings for a coronavirus vaccine will be open to people aged 32 and 33 in England from Saturday.

It means a further one million people will be able to arrange an appointment for their first jab.

Texts will be sent to people aged 33 inviting them to book from Saturday, with those aged 32 expected to receive a message on Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the latest milestone, which came days after people aged 34 and 35 became eligible, was "an incredible step forward in the biggest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history".

"This is truly a testament to the heroic work of our amazing NHS and care staff, volunteers and local authorities across the country who have helped deliver over 50 million jabs at lightning speed across England, keeping us on track to offer a vaccine to everyone by July," he said.

"The vaccine has already saved thousands of lives and you are far less likely to get symptoms or be admitted to hospital if you get the jab."

More than half of people aged 35 to 39 have already received their first dose of a vaccine, according to Sir Simon Stevens, the NHS chief executive. That includes the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who was pictured getting his first dose this week.

People aged under 39 and pregnant women are due to be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Sir Simon added: "Today, the biggest NHS vaccination programme in history hits another milestone as we pass 50 million life-saving jabs delivered across England."

There have been an extra 2.6 million vaccine bookings since under 40s became eligible.

Across the UK, more than 37 million first doses have been given out, with 21 million second jabs also distributed.

Bookings for the newly-eligible ages can be done from the NHS website from 7am.

Texts will appear as an alert from "NHSVaccine" and will include a web link to the NHS website. Those who cannot book online can call 119 to arrange an appointment.