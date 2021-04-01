Callers tell of fears of Covid vaccine shortages after volunteers and patients 'struggle for doses'

1 April 2021, 11:28 | Updated: 1 April 2021, 11:52

By Will Taylor

Callers have shared worries with LBC that fewer volunteers are being called to give Covid vaccines and relatives' jabs are being delayed.

Their fears come amid concern the UK's rapid vaccination programme is slowing down after reports of 1.7m vaccine doses being held up in India.

And LBC understands that a vaccine centre in Kent that should be offering thousands of vaccinations each day will soon only be able to offer dozens due to a shortage of doses.

The shortage worries persist despite one London library seeing huge queues as it tried to use its surplus vaccines.

One caller, John, from Middlesex, said he was one of the 30,000 St John Ambulance volunteers requested by the NHS.

He told Nick Ferrari that only 9,000 were needed in the last update, and he expects it to drop to 6,000 in the coming months.

"I am hugely frustrated. I have friends who work for the NHS turning up to shifts being sent away," he said.

"And all of their shifts for the next two weeks have been cancelled basically due to the lack of take up but also the lack of vaccines."

Read more: Covid-19 recorded on death certificate of over 150,000 people in the UK

Matthew in Heathrow said: "My mother is 86 and was due her second Pfizer vaccine today.

"When she had it on 5 January, they didn't give her an appointment.

"Last week I was chasing the doctor... and they told me then that they were struggling with the people who had the Pfizer in December to get their second jab.

Read more: Only half of people in UK know the main Covid-19 symptoms, major study finds

Read more: Germany and Canada suspend AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns

"I phoned them a couple of days ago and they're saying there is a problem, we can't get hold of it. With this now, I don't think she is going to go out."

Lindsey, from Newcastle, who has been shielding for more than a year, was due to get her first dose at the weekend but was told only so many are done per area.

Nick Ferrari said something had "gone very, very badly wrong here".

Julie, in Heydon, Norfolk, said she was due to get her second Pfizer dose on 13 April but due to shortage that has been brought forward a week.

"We're just glad that we have got a second jab coming up," she said.

A biomedical scientist told Nick Ferrari that while there "might be a few dips along the way I really don't think it's going to impact the vaccination programme".

LBC has contacted the Department of Health for comment.

Across the UK - one of the most successful countries at rolling out vaccines - 30,905,538 first doses have been given out, while 4,108,536 second doses have been jabbed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames glides through the Amsterdam canals as the Dutch capital celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world’s first legal same-sex marriages

Inflatable pink cake sails down canals as Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings
Hundreds gathered at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Wednesday night

Police break up Covid-19 rule breaking 'rave' at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester
Integrated Review of security, defence, development and foreign policy

Cryptic US military tweet was no code, it was toddler gibberish
Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan holds placards as he arrives at a court in Hong Kong

Seven convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests
People wear face masks as they make their way in Osaka, western Japan

Coronavirus semi-emergency status in three areas of Japan

Pope Francis holds up the book of Gospels during a Chrism Mass inside St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican

Pope opens final Holy Week services but will skip Last Supper rite

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief
David Lammy caller: People who think the UK isn't racist are 'having a laugh'

David Lammy caller: People who think the UK isn't racist are 'having a laugh'
Dr Samir Shah is a member of the commission told LBC there's a whole range of reasons that racial disparity exists

Racism is 'diminishing', co-author of UK race report tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London