Covid vaccines now available to people aged 34 and over in England

People aged 34 and over will now be able to book a vaccine jab. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Covid vaccines will become available for people aged 34 in England from Thursday, the NHS has confirmed.

More than a million people aged 34 and 35 will get a text message on Thursday or Friday asking them to book a jab.

Those in their early 30s are set to be invited "over the next few days and weeks", NHS England added.

The move comes as the UK passed 36 million first doses and 20 million second doses, and the announcement of a trial into a third booster shot.

Officials are trying to get the jab to younger people - and have reduced the wait between the first and second dose - to mitigate against the Indian variant.

Read more: Matt Hancock urges Brits to get second jab as UK Indian variant cases rise

Read more: Thousands to get third Covid-19 jab in new 'Cov-Boost' trial, Matt Hancock announces

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: "The success of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, the biggest in history, is not by accident but down to careful planning and precision by NHS staff who have now delivered 48.5 million doses across England in less than six months.

"Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid 19, so when you're called forward, book your appointment and join the tens of millions who have already been jabbed."

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Our vaccination programme - the fastest and most successful in NHS history - moves forward at pace with 34 and 35-year-olds now being invited for the jab.

"This is incredible news and means we remain on track to hit our target of offering a vaccine to all adults by the end of July.

"The vaccine is our way out of the pandemic and the key to getting back to normal.

"I'm delighted that 70% of adults across the country have already been vaccinated with their first dose, and 40% with their second.

Read more: PM: 'Increasing confidence' vaccines work against variants, including Indian strain

"We have one of the highest uptake rates in the world but we'll continue to do everything we can to make sure no one is left behind. Please come forward for the jab once you get the offer - it could save your life and protect your loved ones."

Mr Hancock has spent the week warning that the majority of people hospitalised with the Indian variant in Bolton had not had the jab, despite being eligible.

It appears that, although the variant is more transmissible, vaccines will still work against it.

The UK has also aimed to cut the times between the first and second dose from eight to 12 weeks, to get more people fully vaccinated faster.

The Government wants to offer all adults a jab by the end of July.