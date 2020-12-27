Plea for medical students to staff ICU wards as Covid hospitalisations surge

27 December 2020, 16:15

File photo: A general view of a Welsh Air Ambulance flying at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
File photo: A general view of a Welsh Air Ambulance flying at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

A Welsh health board issued an urgent appeal on social media for medical students to help in critical care, as hospitals across the UK face growing pressure from the number of Covid-19 patients.

At around 9.15pm on Boxing Day, the Cardiff and Value University Health Board put out an appeal on social media calling for "assistance from medical students or other staff groups who have previously supported with proning patients", the process where people are turned onto their front to help with breathing.

The call comes after LBC revealed that the same board ran out of ICU beds last weekend, as Covid-19 hospitalisations continue to rise in Wales and the rest of the UK.

Capacity shrunk to its lowest level of just 41 beds, less than half of the 81 that were available at the start of December.

Read more: Government to hold ‘crunch meeting’ on schools as experts call for closures

Today, the health board tweeted: "Critical care unit remains extremely busy due to Covid-19 and winter pressures. Staffing has been challenging however the position has improved within the last 24 hours.

"The unit remains open. Thank you to everyone who has contacted us with offers of support."

They added that there was now "no need to call us".

Read more: AstraZeneca boss: Oxford jab could be 'winning formula' for Covid vaccine

Read more: 'Significant number' of police officers assaulted on Christmas Day

The staffing issues are not only limited to Wales, with a Covid advisor to the British Medical Association telling the Sunday Mirror that one in 10 NHS staff off sick at some hospital trusts

Dr David Strain, who is also a hospital consultant in Exeter, said: “The NHS has been running on just about enough doctors and nurses for 10 to 15 years. So with up to 10 per cent of healthcare workers off sick, there are no longer enough."

"It is why we can’t open the Nightingale hospitals.”

Read more: EU launches mass Covid-19 vaccination push in 'moment of unity'

Cases numbers are continuing to grow in Wales, with 4,142 cases recorded from 9am on Christmas Eve to 9am on Boxing Day.

All non-essential shops and hospitality venues closed across the whole of Wales as part of their Tier 4 lockdown measures.

However, despite this, Christmas bubbles were permitted to go ahead, with families able to meet up indoors with one other household on the day itself.

Read more: Fish, sulphur and burnt toast among scents 'haunting' long Covid patients

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for Covid-19 at Public Health Wales said: "As indicated by the Welsh Government, the immediate introduction of new restrictions is related to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus.

"Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

Dr Hankar added, that they urge "everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, in Scotland, medical leaders have warned the NHS could be facing a "perfect storm of challenges" this winter, "with services already severely stretched".

Members of the Scottish Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties have spoken out amid concerns that the health service may not be able to cope with a further surge in Covid-19 infections and could be "overwhelmed".

They stated: "We know there is hope on the horizon with the rollout of a national immunisation programme, with further vaccines likely to be approved shortly.

"However, it will take months for this to make a significant difference, and the short-term situation facing our NHS and public health services remains bleak."

"We are gravely concerned that this could lead to the NHS being overwhelmed," they added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK has recorded over 300 new coronavirus deaths

UK Covid death toll rises by 316 with 30,501 new cases

Bowling Alley Shooting

Man charged with three murders after US bowling alley shooting
File photo. Police broke up the 100 person party in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Manchester rave: Teenagers fined £1,000 each at ‘blatant’ 100-person Boxing Day party
The government have said plans to return students to schools are "under constant review".

Government to hold ‘crunch meeting’ on schools as experts call for closures
A nursing home resident is vaccinated in Halberstadt, Germany

European Union nations launch mass Covid-19 vaccinations programme
Over 1000 houses were told to evacuate in Bedfordshire.

Storm Bella: 'Danger to life' flood warnings issued and snow forecast for much of UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Only the Isle of Scilly will remain in Tier 1 restrictions, with many areas moved to Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Covid UK: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 and what are the new Christmas rules?
The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?
France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil

Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil
'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member

'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member
'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists

'Ridiculous' House of Lords must be reformed, Andrew Pierce insists
Sir Ed Davey: Brexit trade deal 'bad news' for the UK

Sir Ed Davey: Brexit trade deal 'bad news' for the UK

Armed forces should be brought in to assist in mass testing in schools

Mass testing in schools could be carried out by armed forces, suggests Defence Committee head
Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London