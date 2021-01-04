Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson addressing the nation?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Monday evening. Picture: 10 Downing Street

By Megan White

Boris Johnson will address the nation at 8pm tonight, as England could face tougher coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a televised address amid fears more of the country could come under stricter coronavirus restrictions.

The address comes after it was announced that Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Downing Street press conference today:

What time is Boris Johnson speaking?

Downing Street have confirmed that the PM will speak at 8pm this evening.

It will be a televised address, rather than a press conference.

What will Boris Johnson say?

It is thought the Prime Minister could impose Tier 4 restrictions across the whole of England.

Schools could also be closed.

The new rules may also prohibit team sports in parks, but outdoor exercise will still be allowed.

A No 10 spokesman said: "The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.

"The Prime Minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.

"He will set those out this evening."